Portsmouth forward Colby Bishop has outlined his ambition to extend his stay at Fratton Park, as his current deal runs down at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old signed a three-year deal at Pompey back in 2022 after joining for a reported fee of £500,000 from Accrington Stanley, and Portsmouth have an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

In that time, Bishop has built up a special bond with the Pompey faithful, and it is believed the club are beginning discussions to keep him at the club beyond this campaign.

The frontman remains one of John Mousinho’s most crucial players and key to retaining their Championship status, and his confidence will have been boosted after he got back on the scoresheet to net his 50th goal for the club in the victory over Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Bishop has recorded five goals and two assists from 18 Championship outings this term, with 90 minutes completed in the last four consecutive second tier games, highlighting the impact he has on the team.

Colby Bishop's Portsmouth record (Transfermarkt) Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 League One 46 20 3 2023/24 League One 44 21 3 2024/25 Championship 18 5 2

With contract talks rumbling on, Bishop has issued his thoughts on the situation, admitting he has his heart set on remaining on the South Coast.

Colby Bishop issues Portsmouth contract stance

As reported by Portsmouth News, Colby Bishop has revealed his intent on remaining at Portsmouth for the foreseeable future, holding hope he can hit a landmark century of goals for the club.

Bishop said: “I love living here, I love playing for Portsmouth and my family love it here. I feel like I have a special connection with the fans, and I’d really love to stay and score another 50 goals here.

“I don’t want to go anywhere else, but it’s not up to me what happens.

“I just have to concentrate on the football and the rest is for my agent and football club to sort out. It has to be right, and it has to be right for both parties, but I’m always open to being here because I love it here.”

He added: “I think about it (not scoring), take it home and overthink it - there’s no doubt about that!

“I always back myself though, and it’s fuel, definitely fuel. That’s what you have to do when you get knocked down in football.

“The manager backs me massively, and I’m really happy with the way he treats me. I feel like we’ve got a good relationship, and we openly talk, even when the goals aren’t going in for me, he lets me know what I do for the team.

“He appreciates it and wants me to keep doing it, then the goals will come. He puts his trust in me - and that is something I want to repay.”

Portsmouth must keep hold of hungry Colby Bishop

It must be brilliant for Portsmouth fans to see the hunger and determination Colby Bishop has to stay and be a huge success at the club.

It’s very rare to see that kind of loyalty portrayed in modern football, but Bishop obviously has his heart set on cementing his legacy at Fratton Park and helping the club improve as much as it can before he eventually moves on.

Such a valued player and a heavily relied upon goalscorer, Pompey should hold no hesitation in extending Bishop’s deal, with the forward possessing the mindset and attitude that can only have a positive impact on the dressing room.