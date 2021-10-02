‘I love him already’, ‘Transformed this side’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on key figure after impressive win

Nottingham Forest’s fine form under Steve Cooper continued this afternoon as they recorded an impressive 3-0 win at Birmingham City.

The new boss was named as Chris Hughton’s successor last month and he has now picked up seven points from his first three games, as the Reds put in a convincing display at St. Andrew’s.

Goals from Lewis Grabban, Ryan Yates and Djed Spence sealed the win, and whilst Blues had opportunities of their own, it’s clear to see the impact that Cooper has had since taking over.

Sticking with a back three, Forest got off to a great start as they showed ruthless finishing, unlike their opponents, and they have now moved up to 17th in the table.

24 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s best ever forwards – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Robert Earnshaw joined the club from which side? West Brom Norwich City Derby Cardiff

As you would expect, the support are delighted with the impact made by Cooper, and they sung his name from the terraces this afternoon.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter…

Cooper and his staff have transformed this side in a short space of time. Very impressive ⚽🔥👏🤩 Still early days, but it's great to see such an improvement already and to really believe in the side and the style of play once again 🔴⚪🌳 #NFFC https://t.co/pWLOzBEYJ8 — Jamie Griffiths (@Jamiegriffo8) October 2, 2021

Got to love Steve Cooper what a man #nffc — Isaac Jennings (@isaacjennings80) October 2, 2021

Stevie Cooper is a football genius #nffc — ian (@ianfellrangers) October 2, 2021

We need to start marking out the Cooper statue location ! #nffc — Forest ♥️ 4 Ever (@Dady_000) October 2, 2021

Ok, it’s very early days but who cares !!😉. I love him already. Stevie Cooper giving me Billy Davies vibes. 🔴⚪️ #nffc https://t.co/36B4yPnK7h — Steven Bunn (@Steve_Invader) October 2, 2021

Cooper gets better every-time he does an interview, he’s seems to have the right balance of praise, positivity and what needs to be improved upon . Unreal start to his tenure. 👏🏻 #nffc #coyr — Stuart Hosking (@Stubob7) October 2, 2021

swansea fans who said cooper-ball was dross and it's just another hughton id like you to come outside please #nffc — luke (@nffcIuke___) October 2, 2021