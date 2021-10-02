Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘I love him already’, ‘Transformed this side’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on key figure after impressive win

Published

17 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest’s fine form under Steve Cooper continued this afternoon as they recorded an impressive 3-0 win at Birmingham City.

The new boss was named as Chris Hughton’s successor last month and he has now picked up seven points from his first three games, as the Reds put in a convincing display at St. Andrew’s.

Goals from Lewis Grabban, Ryan Yates and Djed Spence sealed the win, and whilst Blues had opportunities of their own, it’s clear to see the impact that Cooper has had since taking over.

Sticking with a back three, Forest got off to a great start as they showed ruthless finishing, unlike their opponents, and they have now moved up to 17th in the table.

As you would expect, the support are delighted with the impact made by Cooper, and they sung his name from the terraces this afternoon.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter…


