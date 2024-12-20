Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has revealed he is happy at Hillsborough, and is only concentrating on the club, despite rumours linking him with Southampton.

The German has emerged as one of the top coaches in the Championship since his appointment at Wednesday last year, after guiding them to safety against all odds in the previous campaign.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 6 Middlesbrough 21 10 34 7 Watford 20 3 34 8 West Brom 21 8 32 9 Sheffield Wednesday 21 -4 29

Currently, the Yorkshire outfit is ninth in the table, with a play-off push not out of the question heading into the busy festive period.

Danny Rohl discusses his Sheffield Wednesday future

With that in mind, it’s perhaps no surprise that Rohl has been on the radar of clubs in the Premier League, with recent reports claiming that Southampton were monitoring the 35-year-old following Russell Martin’s sacking, along with German second tier side Hamburg.

However, Saints are now closing in on the appointment of Ivan Juric, meaning Rohl will remain with Wednesday.

And, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Rohl opened up on that talk, as he reiterated his ‘love’ for where he is right now, although he wouldn’t go into detail on whether he did have the chance to leave for the south coast.

“I think the most important key point is that I’m here, that I'll take the game tomorrow. It’s always an honour when you’re linked with Premier league clubs, and people know my history (at Southampton), it was a part of my life. But the most important key point is the game tomorrow.

“My decision is clear, I will stay here at Sheffield Wednesday. The club knows my ambitions, I think we have agreed that we want to improve and attack higher positions in the table and we know what that means in January…. I’m here, I love this club, I love the supporters and I love my team. We’ve achieved a lot, but our journey is not over. We’ll try to keep improving as a team.”

Sheffield Wednesday must show ambition to keep Danny Rohl

It will have been a major relief to all connected to Wednesday that Southampton turned elsewhere after the links to Rohl.

Clearly, he is in no rush to leave, and he has a great bond with the fans. But, the reality is that owner Dejphon Chansiri must continue to support the boss if he is to stay at Hillsborough for the long-term.

He has done an incredible job since his appointment, so interest in Rohl was inevitable, and it’s not going to stop if he continues to overachieve with the club.

But, there’s no reason why Wednesday and Rohl can’t continue to progress together, and a productive January window is the next step as they try to keep closing that gap to the better teams in the Championship.

Wednesday are back in action on Saturday when they host Stoke City.