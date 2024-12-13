Burnley boss Scott Parker believes the negative reaction to their draw against Derby County last time out is a positive thing as it shows the club have high expectations.

After a remarkably busy summer following their relegation to the Championship, which included Parker succeeding Vincent Kompany, the Clarets sit third in the table going into the weekend fixtures.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 20 17 42 2 Leeds United 20 22 41 3 Burnley 20 17 38 4 Sunderland 20 14 37 5 Blackburn Rovers 19 6 34 6 West Brom 20 9 32

Despite their good position, with automatic promotion a real possibility, some Burnley fans were frustrated by the performance and the result against the Rams, who held Parker’s side to a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor.

Scott Parker embraces Burnley pressure

That meant Burnley lost ground to rivals Sheffield United and Leeds United ahead of their trip to Norwich City on Sunday, although they are just four points behind the Blades, who lead the way.

And, speaking to the Pink’Un ahead of the trip to Carrow Road, Parker explained that he welcomes the pressure that comes with managing the side, even if he vowed not to get carried away one way or the other.

“It’s important to stay calm. I love the expectation and the disappointment when we get a draw at home, I love that because we care so much. The expectation is we should do better, but we can’t hide from the fact of what we have done.

“I get the rollercoaster of what this league and professional football brings. You have to strap yourself in and go along with the ride a little bit at times. The emotion, disappointment and frustration is clear straight after a game and in the changing room.

“You’ve got to try to put more context in the next day. I don’t want to lose sight of the good stuff we’re doing.”

Scott Parker knows what it takes to be successful at this level

This is a sensible message from Parker, who knows that promotion isn’t decided at this stage of the season.

The draw with Derby was disappointing, and with Sheffield United and Leeds in action before Burnley play on Sunday, there’s a chance there could be a decent gap to the Yorkshire duo by the time Parker’s side plays.

But, there’s so much football left this season, and Parker has won promotion in the past with Fulham and Bournemouth, so he won’t be panicking. Equally so, if Burnley go on a good run, he won’t get carried away.

That’s the right approach, and his only focus will be trying to get a win at Norwich, in what will be a very challenging game for his team.