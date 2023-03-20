Sheffield United left it late to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals yesterday, with Tommy Doyle's stunning 90th minute strike securing a 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers.

It looked for long period like it would be Blackburn progressing to Wembley and into the last four of the FA Cup, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Sammie Szmodics twice giving Jon Dahl Tomasson's side the lead.

The Blades had responded once through Sam Gallagher's own goal and then Oli McBurnie, before Doyle's 30-yard screamer settled the game on the 90th minute.

Of his midfielder's strike, Heckingbottom said: "That's one of his standout qualities, he can strike a ball whether it's a dead ball or in open play.

"When it fell to him there was one thing in his mind and there was only one thing I wanted him to do."

The strike was pure and it certainly was a moment for the Sheffield United supporters to revel in.

We take a look at their reaction here:

Sheffield United have now reached their first FA Cup semi-final since 2013/14, when they were beaten by Hull City at Wembley.

The task in reaching their first FA Cup final since 1936 remains an enormous one, though, with the Blades going up against Manchester City next month.

City beat Burnley 6-0 on Saturday night, with Erling Haaland scoring his second hat-trick of the week to sink Vincent Kompany's side.

Heckingbottom has put in a pin in the thought of facing City, though, with that clash coming on the weekend of April 22/23. Instead, his focus is on the race for promotion in the Championship, with Sheffield United second and three points clear of Middlesbrough in the current standings.

The Blades face Norwich City at Carrow Road immediately after the international break on April 1st.