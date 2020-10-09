‘I looked up to him’ – Chris Hughton reveals Nottingham Forest legend’s role in career

New Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has revealed his admiration for Reds legend Brian Clough after taking over at the City Ground.

Clough is a legend in English football because of the remarkable work he did throughout his career with the undoubted high points coming at Forest as he secured back-to-back European Cups.

That, combined with his unique personality, means he is still revered to this day and he will have inspired a generation of managers.

And, speaking to The Athletic, Hughton explained how Clough influenced him as he embraces the challenge of trying to bring success to Forest.

“I am from an era where people just looked up to Brian Clough, I looked up to him — and I don’t think that anyone would want that to ever change. It is a positive thing. I am very proud to be following in his footsteps here.”

The Irishman has spent the past few days working with his new squad and he will be hoping to guide Forest to their first points of the Championship season when they take on Blackburn after the international break.

Quiz: Do Nottingham Forest and Derby County have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Forest and Derby have both won a European Cup? Yes No

The verdict

Any manager who comes in at Forest will be asked about Clough and that’s totally understandable given the status he rightly has at Forest.

As a 61-year-old, Hughton will know more than most about the genius of Clough and his words show that the former Forest chief made an impact on him.

Obviously, it’s impossible for anyone to say they can replicate what the great man did but Hughton will be remembered very fondly at Forest if he can take them back to the top-flight!

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.