“I look at this appointment as a strange one” – Simon Jordan reacts to West Brom decision involving Carlos Corberan

Former Crystal Palace owner turned pundit Simon Jordan has hit out at West Bromwich Albion‘s decision to hire Carlos Corberan as their new head coach.

The Baggies have turned to the Spaniard over two weeks after sacking Steve Bruce, whose eight-month stint in charge at The Hawthorns ended with him leaving the club in the relegation zone of the Championship.

Matters have not improved much since Richard Beale was placed in interim charge of Albion, with just three points picked up out of a possible nine, pushing the hierarchy into a decision to swiftly appoint Corberan.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-West Brom players play for now?

1 of 24 HARVEY BARNES LEICESTER BRENTFORD

The 39-year-old was able to transform Huddersfield Town’s fortunes in the space of a year, finishing 20th in the second tier with them in the 2020-21 season but then guided the Terriers to third position and within 90 minutes of the Premier League in the campaign just gone.

In the eyes of Jordan though, Corberan is not the right man to replace Bruce in the dugout and has cited his short spell at Greek giants Olympiacos recently, which ended within six weeks of it starting, as one of the reasons.

“It’s interesting isn’t it – you’ve got a guy who has taken a team out of the Championship and knows what a Championship manager looks like in (Evangelos) Marinakis, who’s the owner of Olympiacos, who has just sacked him from Olympiacos, because he’s not doing a particularly good job there, and he lands at West Bromwich Albion in an environment that doesn’t seem to know whether it’s Arthur or Martha,” Jordan said on TalkSPORT (October 26, 12:06pm).

“From Darren Moore, to Valerien Ismael, to Steve Bruce – they’ve had a group of managers, they’ve mixed it up and changed it up, all of them have disappointed. So there’s something wrong at West Bromwich Albion, because I look at this appointment as a strange one.

“Okay he did well last time around at Huddersfield, but I look at it now and say that he’s coming off an 18% win record with Olympiacos into a perceived big club in the Championship.”

The Verdict

It is perhaps very unfair to judge Corberan on his time at Olympiacos due to the nature of Evangelos Marinakis’ dealings in the past.

Corberan took charge of just 11 matches in Greece and he did lose three of his last four – two of them in the Europa League – but he’d also won four of his previous seven.

It would be much better to judge Corberan’s abilities on what he did at Huddersfield, where he legitimately turned their fortunes around quickly and made them a force in last season’s promotion race.

Jordan can be opinionated at the best of times, and you won’t find many people who will be able to agree with him on this one.