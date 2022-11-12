“I look around” – Dom Iorfa reveals stance on potential Sheffield Wednesday January transfer plans

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dom Iorfa has hinted that Darren Moore’s squad should be improved in the January transfer window.

The Owls could move into the League One automatic promotion places with a victory over Accrington Stanley today – assuming Ipswich Town suffer defeat at the hands of Cheltenham Town.

Wednesday were one of the favourites to go up at the start of 2022/23 but have lost pace on Ipswich and league leaders Plymouth Argyle in recent weeks.

It would be no surprise to see them draft in reinforcements in January in an attempt to secure a top-two finish and avoid the lottery of the play-offs.

There appears to be an understanding inside the dressing room that such an approach may be necessary, with Iorfa hinting in an interview with Yorkshire Live that improvements can be made ahead of the winter window.

He said: “We have got a good team and we have still got players to come back as well from injury. When those players do come back, it will be a big boost for the team. They will practically be like new signings.

“The manager will have an idea in his mind as to what he thinks we will need but when I look around the team I think we have got a good dressing room.

“Every team up and down the country, even the top teams like Manchester City, will still be thinking they can improve and that’s still the case with us. But I look around and I think we have got a good team that can do good things this season.”

One area that Wednesday are likely to be shopping for is the defence – with Ben Heneghan ruled out for the season with injury and a number of Moore’s other options lacking consistency this term.

Quiz: Which British club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Bailey Peacock-Farrell? Burnley Everton Leeds Southampton

The Verdict

Iorfa was never likely to come out and say that Wednesday need to draft in reinforcements in January but he’s certainly hinting here that there is a feeling they should look to strengthen when the winter window opens.

It would be a surprise if they didn’t as both Plymouth and Ipswich have outperformed the Owls so far this season.

Moore and his squad will be keen to do all they can to secure a top-two finish and avoid the play-offs – and a strong January could be key to that.

The good news for Wednesday is that they’re likely to have the spending power to do just that.