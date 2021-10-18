Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘I like your thinking’, ‘Loans for the future?’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to Amit Bhatia’s message to Newcastle figure

Published

41 mins ago

on

QPR chairman Amit Bhatia has sent a message to new Newcastle United board member Jamie Reuben after the club’s big-money takeover, which has caused a stir among supporters of the Championship outfit.

The £305 million takeover of Newcastle was completed during the international break, with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners, and RB Sports & Media now in charge – and Reuben’s involvement coming via the latter.

Yesterday saw the club’s first game under the new ownership, a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham, and Bhatia took to Twitter afterwards to send a congratulatory message to his friend and former R’s board member.

The takeover remains a controversial topic given the links to the Saudi regime and the human rights abuses alleged against them.

In footballing terms, it is likely to see Newcastle spend significantly in the upcoming January window as the new owners look to add some real quality to the squad.

Reuben has suggested their future target will be to challenge for silverware but for the time being they need to try and avoid relegation to the Championship.

Bhatia’s message to the new Newcastle board member has caused a stir among R’s supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


