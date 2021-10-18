‘I like your thinking’, ‘Loans for the future?’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to Amit Bhatia’s message to Newcastle figure

QPR chairman Amit Bhatia has sent a message to new Newcastle United board member Jamie Reuben after the club’s big-money takeover, which has caused a stir among supporters of the Championship outfit.

The £305 million takeover of Newcastle was completed during the international break, with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners, and RB Sports & Media now in charge – and Reuben’s involvement coming via the latter.

Yesterday saw the club’s first game under the new ownership, a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham, and Bhatia took to Twitter afterwards to send a congratulatory message to his friend and former R’s board member.

Congratulations to my great pal @jamiereuben on his acquisition of @NUFC. I know first hand from when you were on our @QPR board just how much you love football and how astute you are…. enjoy the ride brother it’s the greatest privilege in the world. pic.twitter.com/xSgXwRxUIU — Amit Bhatia (@Amit_Bhatia99) October 17, 2021

The takeover remains a controversial topic given the links to the Saudi regime and the human rights abuses alleged against them.

In footballing terms, it is likely to see Newcastle spend significantly in the upcoming January window as the new owners look to add some real quality to the squad.

Reuben has suggested their future target will be to challenge for silverware but for the time being they need to try and avoid relegation to the Championship.

Bhatia’s message to the new Newcastle board member has caused a stir among R’s supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Amit when Newcastle mysteriously offers £150m for Osman Kakay https://t.co/5fYhpDgz3V pic.twitter.com/UzQe2GSZHm — Antti Korpela (@AnttiK_QPR) October 17, 2021

So do we have a link with Newcastle now then ??? — Jamie Phillips (@jamieqpr2) October 17, 2021

Friendly next season but you’re not having Dickie for less than £15m 😉 — Whizzbit21🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🍻 (@whizzbit21) October 17, 2021

That’s it Amit! Good connections with a loaded club. I like your thinking pic.twitter.com/ehOmqUPHZ9 — QPRCDG🤙🏻 (@g97467221) October 17, 2021

That’s what Friends do ! — Derek WARD (@dward1944) October 17, 2021

Brilliant 👏🏽 — MR D (@qprdeanooo) October 17, 2021

Potential loans for the future? 😉 — Wicam (@johnycat) October 17, 2021