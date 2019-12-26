‘I like what I see’, ‘Great lineup’ – These West Brom fans react as Bilic makes changes for Barnsley clash

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to make it fourteen games unbeaten in the league as they take on Barnsley this afternoon at Oakwell.

📋 The #BoxingDay teamsheet at Barnsley. Four changes. Ahmed Hegazi, Kieran Gibbs, Filip Krovinović and Charlie Austin all start. Come on you Baggies! 💚💛#BARWBA | #WBA pic.twitter.com/M0yxK6358f — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 26, 2019

Slaven Bilic’s side have been in excellent form in the Championship away from home, winning five of their last six games on their travels.

Although Barnsley are in the relegation zone, the Tykes are unbeaten in three games, winning their last two.

Unfortunately for the Baggies, they have an awful record at Oakwell, with their last win at the Barnsley’s home ground coming all the way back in in 1947 – over 72 years ago.

The Croatian has made four changes from their draw against Brentford at The Hawthorns last time out, with Ahmed Hegazi, Kieran Gibbs, Filip Krovinovic and Charlie Austin all returning to the starting lineup. Kenneth Zohore also returns to the bench.

Here is now Baggies fans reacted to the news on Twitter when it was announced…

Damn o’shea has been done dirty here. Looked solid when he came on last game — Joe (@Yacxb) December 26, 2019

2 up front I like what I see 😉 — NaughtyNathan 🕺🏾 (@will_wba) December 26, 2019

COME ON! Great lineup. Need i big performance from Ahmed come onnnnn — bo bourne (@bourne_bo) December 26, 2019

Kanu on the wing. Normal formation no? Usually reverts to this in the later stages of games when he brings another attacker on. — Daniel ➰ (@D_Bishop17) December 26, 2019

Good team that — daniel (@daniel_wba) December 26, 2019