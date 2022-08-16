“I like to score goals and get assists” – Tariqe Fosu issues first words as Stoke City arrival is confirmed

Stoke City have moved to bolster their winger and wing-back options with the acquisition of Brentford’s Tariqe Fosu on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old has joined the Potters on a temporary basis, just days after manager Michael O’Neill stated he would need to dip into the transfer market for another player following an injury to Arsenal loan man Harry Clarke, who is expected to be on the sidelines for a number of weeks.

And the Northern Irishman has moved swiftly to secure Fosu, who has been out of favour at the Bees ever since their promotion to the Premier League back in 2021.

Fosu made 52 appearances for Brentford in the Championship following his January 2020 move from Oxford United, but has been deemed surplus to requirements by Thomas Frank with the winger and wing-back positions being upgraded in that time following promotion to the top flight.

Despite never playing as a wing-back, Fosu has featured at right-back as part of a back four on four different occasions for the Bees, as well as once for the Ghana national side.

And in his first words to the Stoke media team, Fosu said: “I’m very delighted, it’s a massive club you know, they play good football and there are some good players so hopefully I can add to the team.

“I want to get some games, show people what I’m about and hopefully I can help the boys have a good year.

“I’m a tricky, energetic player. I like to score goals and get assists as well. It’s been a while but I’m excited to get back on the pitch and perform in front of the supporters.”

The Verdict

Fosu adds not only pace and creativity, but also a sense of versatility on the pitch.

In recent games, Michael O’Neill has changed his system in the second half to include wingers, and Fosu could provide a threat off the bench if that continues to occur.

It’s more-than likely though that Fosu has been brought in initially to play at right wing-back, but when Harry Clarke returns to fitness then it’s a position that needs competing for.

Fosu does offer a much-needed option further forward though, and that could be a good thing if O’Neill decides to fully abandon the 3-5-2 and go 4-2-3-1.