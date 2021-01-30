Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘I like this’, ‘Why’ – Contrasting reactions from these Sunderland fans as Lee Johnson makes changes for Gillingham clash

Published

5 mins ago

on

Sunderland are looking for a third consecutive victory in League One this afternoon when they welcome Gillingham to the Stadium of Light.

After a disrupted start, Lee Johnson is starting to make his mark on Wearside, and he has made two changes from the team that won at Ipswich last time out.

Tom Flanagan has come in for Bailey Wright, who misses out through injury, whilst Jack Diamond is given a start over January signing Carl Winchester.

There has been a change on the bench as well, with new loan signing Jake Vokins included, although Jordan Jones, who signed from Rangers late last night, is not in the squad.

Interestingly, Chris Maguire has not made the bench, which was a talking point among the fan base.

As well as that, some were surprised that Dion Sanderson didn’t get the nod ahead of Flanagan after coming on at Portman Road.

Here we look at some of the comments to the team news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘I like this’, ‘Why’ – Contrasting reactions from these Sunderland fans as Lee Johnson makes changes for Gillingham clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: