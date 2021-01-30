‘I like this’, ‘Why’ – Contrasting reactions from these Sunderland fans as Lee Johnson makes changes for Gillingham clash

Sunderland are looking for a third consecutive victory in League One this afternoon when they welcome Gillingham to the Stadium of Light.

📝 Today's 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙓𝙄. Watch the action… 📺👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 30, 2021

After a disrupted start, Lee Johnson is starting to make his mark on Wearside, and he has made two changes from the team that won at Ipswich last time out.

Tom Flanagan has come in for Bailey Wright, who misses out through injury, whilst Jack Diamond is given a start over January signing Carl Winchester.

There has been a change on the bench as well, with new loan signing Jake Vokins included, although Jordan Jones, who signed from Rangers late last night, is not in the squad.

Interestingly, Chris Maguire has not made the bench, which was a talking point among the fan base.

As well as that, some were surprised that Dion Sanderson didn’t get the nod ahead of Flanagan after coming on at Portman Road.

Here we look at some of the comments to the team news from Twitter…

Why isn't Vokins starting and why isn't Sanderson starting? Anyone? — World Vintage Colours (@WVintageColours) January 30, 2021

We need to win this or straight away people will ask questions about the starting lineup. Notes to @SunderlandAFC – you play your best team, always and whats the point of signing Vokins and putting him on the bench. Flanagan needs to play well or questions will be asked. — World Vintage Colours (@WVintageColours) January 30, 2021

Flanagan has got to be 100% on top of his game if he’s going to topple Sanderson’s starting place — Ben Craig (@BenCra1g) January 30, 2021

I like this line up — Stephen Mckenzie (@StephenJames95) January 30, 2021

Why he’s not starting vokes 😩 — 🎶Liam🎶 (@DiamondSAFC) January 30, 2021