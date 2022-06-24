“I like this” – Sunderland consider transfer move for Derby County player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are currently weighing up a summer move for Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison, as per a report from Football Insider.

The Black Cats, who are preparing for their return to England’s second tier, will be looking to assemble a squad that can comfortably avoid the relegation conversation, whilst striving to finish as high as possible.

Given the continued uncertainty regarding Derby’s takeover situation, Wayne Rooney is unable to start his recruitment and retention missions.

Featuring 36 times in the Championship last season for the Rams, Morrison returned four goals and four assists, totalling 2,325 minutes of second tier action.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Sunderland’s interest in the Rams midfielder…

Adam Jones

I like this.

Able to play both in the centre and out wide, the Black Cats would be landing themselves a good player if they manage to get an agreement for Morrison over the line.

A creative alternative to Alex Pritchard is needed to keep the ex-Tottenham man on his toes and the Derby County man would certainly provide real competition and has a decent amount of second-tier experience under his belt.

The fact Jack Clarke has left also reinforces the need for more creative players.

Alex Neil’s side may need new forwards to arrive – but those forwards will need service to thrive and Morrison could be the man to unlock defences for his teammates.

Derby also played a decent brand of football at Pride Park last term and the Jamaican could potentially use this to put a positive stamp on the Wearside outfit.

Ben Wignall

I’m unsure if Morrison would be the greatest of fits for Sunderland.

It’s taken a while for the former Manchester United man to really settle down, but Wayne Rooney seems to have gotten him on the straight and narrow as he encountered no issues at Derby last season, whilst also scoring four goals and four assists.

That’s not a bad tally considering the Rams had little in the way of strikers for most of the 2021-22 season, and there’s scope to improve those figures in a more creative team.

Looking at Alex Neil’s options though for the number 10 role next season, he already has Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton to choose from, and right now that should be more than enough – nor do I necessarily think that Morrison is an upgrade.

Focus should go on to other areas of the pitch for the Black Cats, whilst if I was Morrison I’d consider extending my stay at County when their administration saga is resolved.

Carla Devine

Ravel Morrison would be a good signing for Sunderland as they step back into the Championship. He is a player with experience at this level not just last season but having made nearly 100 appearances in the league across his career.

Last season the midfielder scored four league goals and provided four assists for his side showing he is capable of contributing to the attacking efforts of his team and this is something he would probably want to add to as well.

Given he is out of contract with Derby, this is a solid bit of business on a free transfer and comes with really little risk for the Black Cats. Therefore, he could definitely be a great addition to the squad.