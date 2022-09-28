“I like this” – Rotherham United interview potential Paul Warne replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner has been interviewed for the Rotherham United job, according to journalist Alan Biggs.

The Championship club are searching for a new boss after Paul Warne left to join Derby County and it seems Bonner is among the candidates.

But would it be a good appointment? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

Having only managed one club in his managerial career so far, it is difficult to rank Bonner up against some of the other candidates.

That said, the 36-year-old has done a tremendous job with Cambridge United, taking them from the bottom half of League Two to mid-table in League One in such a short space of time and even having supporters currently believing that they can compete for a play-off place.

There is a ceiling to what Bonner can achieve at Cambridge, and managing in the Championship with them remains a huge long-shot, therefore you can see why a move to Rotherham would appeal to him despite personal ties to the U’s.

It feels like a good fit with the patience that the Millers showed Paul Warne over the years, but I cannot help but think that there are other options that would increase Rotherham’s chances of staying up in the second tier this season.

Ned Holmes

I like this move from a Rothermam perspective, I really do.

You have to admire the job that Mark Bonner has done at Cambridge United – taking them up to League One and keeping them up last season – and he could help take the Millers forward after Warne’s exit.

Replacing Warne will be difficult for anyone but the 36-year-old is an exciting young coach and one that could help the club progress.

He’s a realistic candidate as well and would likely jump at the chance to step up to Championship level.

Given his inexperience, he’s more of a risky appointment than some of the more seasoned coaches out there and you would understand if the Millers went another way.

Sam Rourke

I like this.

Bonner has worked absolute wonders at Cambridge United and has them competing in League One against teams with budgets four times the size of the U’s’.

It’s clear that the Millers are keen to sign an innovative, young manager and Bonner would certainly fit that bill and I feel like he’s worthy of an opportunity at Championship level.

Yes, it will be a big step up for the manager but he’s proven his tactical nous since taking the top job at the Abbey Stadium.

Rotherham have had a great start to the season but it’s a long campaign and injuries will start to build up so it will be a tough gig for Bonner but I think he has the credentials to shine.