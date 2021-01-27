‘I like this potential signing’ – Gary Rowett plots Derby County transfer raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall have launched a £500k bid to sign George Evans from Derby County.

As per John Percy at The Telegraph that has been rejected, but another bid is likely before the end of the window.

Transfer news: #Millwall have had a £500,000 bid rejected by #dcfc for midfielder George Evans. Another bid likely before the transfer window closes. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 26, 2021

Evans has been with Derby since 2018, providing versatility to play in both midfield and the defence.

So, should Millwall get their hands on him, would he be a good signing for Gary Rowett’s side?

Our writers discuss…

Ned Holmes

I like this potential signing for Millwall.

Even after the arrival of Kieftenbeld from Birmingham City, their central midfield does look an area that could use a little bit of love.

Evans is an energetic holding player that isn’t afraid of getting stuck in and that should mean he fits well under Gary Rowett.

He seems excess to requirements at Derby at the moment and it would be no surprise to me if they looked to cash in, particularly given their current financial situation.

It’s a move that should work well for all parties.

Toby Wilding

This is an interesting one for a number of reasons.

Given Millwall have just brought in Maikel Kieftenbeld alongside the likes of Ryan Leonard, Ben Thompson and Ryan Woods in the centre of their midfield, I’m not sure whether they need to add another option in that position.

Indeed, when you look at the fact that Evans has never really established himself at Derby, you do wonder whether he would be able to make a major impact for Gary Rowett’s side were he to make the move to The Den.

With that in mind, however, you do feel as though it could be a sensible move for Derby to sell, should a decent enough offer come in.

The Rams do still seem to be in a somewhat precarious financial position, so it would surely be better for them to raise funds through the sale of a fringe player such as Evans, rather than letting go of some of their more senior players, who could have a bigger part to play in their battle against relegation.

Jake Sanders

This is a really interesting one.

Despite starting each of Derby’s previous two Championship matches, Evans has generally been underused throughout the campaign, which means I can see him being offloaded before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

However, I quite simply cannot see his next club being Millwall.

Gary Rowett has already signed Maikel Kieftenbeld in this window and currently has no fewer than six senior central midfielders in his squad, which would mean adding a seventh is quite unlikely.

Having said that, Evans offers versatility and has dropped back to centre-back more than once for the Rams this season, and with the Lions openly looking for another central defender, it’ll be interesting to see how this one develops.