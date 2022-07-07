“I like this” – Leeds United player departs for QPR: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers have signed Tyler Roberts from Leeds United on a season-long loan deal.

The West Londoners fell away from the play-off places rather spectacularly in the Championship last season, with the weakness of their second string being exposed by an injury to Chris Willock.

Bringing in a player like Roberts, who can cover multiple attacking positions. should help that department and hand Michael Beale an exciting younger player to develop.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe the Welshman would be a smart addition for Rangers…

Sam Rourke

I like this.

Roberts needs a fresh start with his game-time limited at Elland Road under Jesse Marsch and a move to QPR looks like a fantastic move for all parties involved.

The Welsh forward is a versatile option for Michael Beale and his R’s side and you envisage him featuring heavily in the starting XI for the London outfit next season, whether that is in a striker role alongside Lyndon Dykes, or tucked in just behind him – or, even out on the flanks where he is comfortable as well.

Roberts has plenty of experience of plying his trade in the Championship whilst also has top-flight experience to boot, so in my eyes this looks like a really solid addition for QPR.

Having the option to buy the player for a reported £4.5m is also a good option for QPR to have as it could prove to be a shrewd deal if he thrives at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium next season.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This could potentially be a good signing for QPR.

It certainly fits an area of need, with the R’s options, outside of Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne, looking thin up top.

Added to that, Macauley Bonne has recently stated he has ‘unfinished business’ with Ipswich Town, which casts doubts over his future.

It would be a move that benefits the player, too.

Roberts has seen limited minutes in the Premier League for Leeds, and at 23-years-old, he really ought to be getting regular football.

Declan Harte

Roberts hasn’t quite ever been able to make his way into the Leeds United team since gaining Premier League promotion.

That makes a move down to the Championship a logical decision for both parties as the player really needs regular game time to continue his development.

QPR is a good landing spot for the Welshman, with the team needing some reinforcements in attack this summer.

Working with Michael Beale will be an exciting prospect for the 23-year-old, and the London club have boosted the profile of younger players in the recent past.

However, if the club is expecting a promotion battle this year, then that may not end up a good environment for him if the team gets off to a good start but he is unable to perform, which may put a lot of pressure on the forward to hit the ground running immediately.