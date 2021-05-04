‘I like their thinking’ – Sheffield Wednesday weigh up move for striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on Wigan forward Joe Dodoo, who has played a key role in keeping the Latics up.

According to Football Insider, the Owls are one of the clubs interested in signing Dodoo, who is out of contract this summer.

But would he be a good signing for Wednesday? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

It’s a big week for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship and what happens could well dictate what the club do in the transfer window.

For me, Dodoo looks like he would be a signing that the Owls made if they were planning for life in League One, opposed to in the Championship.

That’s nothing against the 25-year-old and his ability, you just feel that if Wednesday are a Championship side, they are going to need better to truly free them of their lingering issues within the squad.

However, if it is to be League One, it’s the type of signing that Wednesday will want to be making.

Dodoo still has room for development at that level and could provide Wednesday with a chance to free themselves of the current ‘old guard’.

I would, though, reserve my definite judgement until this weekend has played out.

Jacob Potter

You can understand their thinking behind this one.

With Jordan Rhodes and Josh Windass both being linked with a move elsewhere heading into the summer transfer window, they are going to need additional depth in attack.

I’d be surprised if Sheffield Wednesday were to avoid relegation into League One this season, so therefore it makes sense for the club to target a striker that has shown he can score goals in the third tier this season.

He’s likely to be on smaller wages than the current options that Darren Moore’s side has available to him, and so I like their thinking behind this deal.

Chris Thorpe

I think Dodoo would be an interesting signing but I don’t think he’s any better than any of the current strikers that Wednesday have at their disposal.

He would be a player that would offer good back up to what they have now, however if Jordan Rhodes leaves as expected, he could potentially harness a starting spot.

You’re going to see a lot of players being linked with the Owls as they battle to stay in the Championship and as a result I think there will be a mass turnover of personnel this summer.

Whether Dodoo is one of the men that comes in remains to be seen but in theory they could do a lot worse!