“I like the thought behind it” – West Brom fan pundit reacts to signing of EFL forward

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

This summer’s transfer window was Steve Bruce’s first as West Bromwich Albion manager, meaning it was his opportunity to shape the Albion team to suit him in the hope that they can push further up the table this season.

The Baggies have had a fairly mediocre start to the season, picking up just one Championship win so far this season.

Apart from their massive 5-2 win against Hull City, West Brom have shown a lack of threat in front of goal, despite signing some strong attacking players this summer, and therefore, were looking for another addition as the transfer window came to a close.

On Wednesday, the Baggies announced the signing of Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford City for an undisclosed fee.

Last season, the 23-year-old scored 11 goals in 39 league appearances and has already got five in all competitions for the League Two side in 2022-23.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt for his thoughts on the new addition.

“To be honest, I can’t really judge him too much because I’ve never really seen him play before,” Matt said.

“However, I think he’s highly-rated by Salford City fans who have obviously watched him obviously more than anyone in the football league so that’s encouraging.

“I think quite a lot of Albion’s best signings in recent years have actually come from the lower leagues so when they’re short on a striker and obviously instead of opting for journeymen options, it’s better than getting one of them on loan for example.

“It’s a long-term investment and I think it shows potential strategy that the club should look to employ in the future, again that’ll all depend on if it goes to plan or not.

“But I think he’s a promising addition, I like the thought behind it, he comes highly-rated.

“However, equally, it makes me think if he was a long-term target we would’ve signed him earlier in the window so it’s tough but yeah I look forward to seeing him play, it should be intriguing.”

The Verdict

This is a really interesting signing for West Brom and one that must have been done with one eye on the future.

The 23-year-old has been in terrific form in League Two and is definitely deserving of a step up although going straight up to the Championship is a big step and he will probably take some time to adapt.

Steve Bruce will be able to use the youngster as a substitute to come on and mix things up on the field although you don’t need him being a starter for a while meaning the Baggies other attacking options will need to step up their game to add more to the West Brom goal tally.

This could be a move that pays off in time though if he Thomas-Asante is given the time to make the adjustment.