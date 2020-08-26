‘I like the sound of this potential deal’ – Watford initiate transfer talks to sign 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford have opened talks with Fulham in an attempt to sign centre-back Alfie Mawson, as per Football Insider.

The 26-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Craven Cottage ever since his big money move in 2018, with several injury niggles combined with poor form hampering his progress in west London.

New Hornets boss Vladimir Ivic will be looking to mould together a squad that can challenge for an immediate return to the Premier League, and Mawson seemingly is seen as someone who can add an element of experience to their backline.

So, what do you make of this from a Watford perspective? Good potential signing?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Ned Holmes

This could be a very shrewd signing from Watford.

Mawson has fallen out of favour at Fulham over the past few seasons and with Scott Parker’s side securing promotion to the Premier League, you feel it may be hard for him to fight back into contention.

That should mean that he’s available and if Watford can get him back to the sort of level he was playing at for Swansea, it would be an excellent signing.

At his best, Mawson is a physical and commanding centre-back, who is confident with the ball at his feet and comfortable bringing it out of defence.

Clearly, a player like that would be appealing to any side in the Championship – particularly for Watford who are looking to rebuild somewhat following relegation.

The Hornets have got some decent options at centre-back but their defence was an issue last season and Mawson could be just the sort of leader to help transform it.

It’s a risk given he’s not looked his best at Fulham but one worth taking for me.

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this potential deal.

Mawson wasn’t given enough of a chance to impress with Fulham in the second-half of the 2019/20 season but I think he could be a solid addition to the Watford team.

The Hornets need players that are experienced in the Championship, and Mawson fits that description well.

He also has experience of playing in the Premier League whilst with Swansea City, so I can understand why Watford are looking at signing him.

At the age of 26, he’s still got a lot to give, and will be eager to get his career back on the right path after it somewhat stalled with Fulham.

If he can get back to his best relatively quickly with Watford, then this could prove to be one of the signings of the season.

George Dagless

I think it could be a good signing.

First of all, I think we’ll perhaps see him struggling to get into the Fulham side for next season if he stayed. He didn’t really get into it in the Championship, especially once Michael Hector arrived, and so at a higher level that becomes even tougher.

He is, though, still a good player with a lot to offer and if he could find a bit of confidence and form I am sure we’d see him excel for Watford.

They’ll be needing new signings in the coming weeks and I think Mawson could end up being a good arrival eager to prove a point.