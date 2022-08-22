“I like the sound of this one a lot” – West Brom set sights on Sheffield United forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are considering a late summer move for Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 26-year-old has recently recovered from a foot injury, with the towering front man playing 84 minutes during Sheffield United’s 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

The Baggies’ striker search has been accelerated over the last week or so following the injury to Daryl Dike, whilst West Brom also lost out on a move for Liam Delap who subsequently joined Stoke City.

The Blades possess a number of striking options and it remains to be seen if Sheffield United would sanction the departure of the 26-year-old.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding West Brom’s interest in the Blades forward…

Billy Mulley

It will be interesting to see who comes in at West Brom as their striker search is beginning to ramp up with a few names being mentioned.

Steve Bruce was keen on a deal for Liam Delap, with the Potters eventually winning that race, with McBurnie representing a completely different option to the Manchester City starlet.

A physical presence, McBurnie is someone who could certainly thrive amidst all the creative talent that the Baggies currently have within their ranks.

Lewis Grabban is another name who has been associated with a move to West Brom, who again is a completely different striker to McBurnie and Delap.

Both McBurnie and Grabban would be excellent additions, but with the 26-year-old, it is unknown whether Sheffield United would allow a move.

Declan Harte

The 26-year old has had a couple of difficult seasons in front of goal for Sheffield United, failing to score at all in the Championship last season from 28 appearances.

But he has proven in the past that he is capable of consistent finishing, scoring 22 for Swansea City in 2018-19, and his six in United’s first season back in the Premier League was an impressive return all told.

If the Baggies can help McBurnie recapture some of his old form then he could prove to be a game-changing signing for Steve Bruce’s side.

However, there is an element of risk in making that bet because it has been a turbulent couple of years for the Scot and this could just now be his overall standard.

A change of scenery may be the best for McBurnie at this stage of his career, but it could be a bit too risky for West Brom to roll the dice on the forward.

Marcus Ally

I like the sound of this one a lot, McBurnie is a much better striker than his recent goals return suggests and this is an option that the Baggies could have explored previously.

The Baggies do not necessarily need a prolific number nine, due to the goals they should be able to produce from wide and attacking midfield areas this season, and McBurnie’s link-up play is up there with the best in the division.

Injuries and intense competition for places at Bramall Lane have seen the Scotsman fall away a little in the last couple of seasons, and a fresh start could be all he needs to become a force in the second tier again.

Even if he did not start straight away, with Karlan Grant more than capable of leading the line, McBurnie would be a great player to have in rotation in the hectic schedule, although allowing him to leave to a direct promotion rival would be a strange decision for the Blades to make.