“I like the sound of this one a lot” – Preston set sights on EFL talent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are keeping an eye on Cambridge United forward Sam Smith, as detailed in a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that Peter Risdale embarked on a scouting mission during the international break, with Smith and Morecambe’s Cole Stockton being watched in that time.

Smith has managed four goals and an assist in 11 league games thus far this season, adding to the 21 goals he scored in Cambridge colours last time out in all competitions.

With a contract that expires at the end of the current campaign, it remains to be seen if Smith’s expected availability could attract more interest ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Preston’s interest in the versatile attacker…

Billy Mulley

This would be a shrewd addition by the Lilywhites, with Smith displaying that he is of higher-level ability during the last couple of campaigns.

Possessing a wand of a left foot, versatility and the ability to influence in the final third, it is no surprise that a club like Preston, who are struggling for goals, are considering him as an option.

Of course, if he is able to continue scoring goals at the rate he has done, there will likely be interest from elsewhere, especially when considering his contract situation.

Ultimately, Smith is a player that suits the way Cambridge play down to the ground, and whilst he is untested at Championship level, there can be comparisons draw to the way that Preston operate.

For me, this makes sense but I expect there to be plenty of twists and turns as January edges closer.

Adam Jones

This does seem like the sort of signing Preston would make, with this potential deal similar to the one they pulled off when they brought Jayden Stockley to Deepdale.

That move didn’t exactly pay dividends for the Lilywhites – but it was a transfer worth securing and with the limited budget they have at their disposal – Ryan Lowe is probably consigned to look at the lower leagues.

Smith currently plies his trade in the third tier though, so it wouldn’t be a huge step up if he was to make the move to Lancashire.

The striker enjoyed an excellent education earlier in this career, spending time at Manchester United before coming to Reading.

He may not have established himself as a key first-teamer in Berkshire and it did take a while for him to adapt to first-team football, but he has thrived with regular game time under his belt and has the goalscoring pedigree to solve their woes in front of goal.

The forward department is certainly one that could benefit from more competition to push the likes of Emil Riis and Troy Parrott, both of whom have real potential.

Marcus Ally

I like the sound of this one a lot.

Sam Smith is not the kind of player that supporters can expect to come in during the January transfer window, and completely transform the potency of the club’s attacking contingent, but the 24-year-old does show a lot of the qualities required to step up to second tier level.

Arriving from Reading in the summer of 2021, Smith has proven to be an outstanding piece of business for the U’s and at just 24, he will certainly have ambitions of playing in the Championship in the not too distant future.

He netted 15 goals in the third tier last term, can play out wide or through the middle, and his deal at The Abbey Stadium expires at the end of the season, therefore Smith could represent value in the market for North End.