“I like the sound of this one a lot” – Blackpool near transfer agreement with Liverpool: The verdict

Blackpool are near to completing a loan deal for Liverpool defender Rhys Williams, as per a report from Alan Nixon via Patreon.

It appears that the 21-year-old is edging closer to a second-tier return after a rather unproductive loan spell with Swansea City last time out, featuring just five times in the Championship for the South Wales club.

Still possessing four years on his current contract with the Premier League giants, Williams will be aiming to bridge the gap from where he is now to knocking on the door of the first team at Liverpool when he returns.

Michael Appleton is preparing for his first season in charge of the Seasiders and will be hoping to assemble a squad that can build on their 16th placed finish last time out.

Three of our winter here at FLW have shared their thoughts about whether or not Williams would be a good signing for the Lancashire outfit ahead of the new campaign.

Billy Mulley

It is the perfect time for Williams to jump back in at Championship level and Blackpool would be an excellent destination for the young defender to develop.

Appleton has proven to aid the development of lots of youthful talent at Lincoln City, with the likes of Regan Poole, Brennan Johnson, Anthony Scully and Lewis Fiorini impressing under his stewardship.

Possessing experienced options in the likes of Marvin Ekpiteta and Richard Keogh, they can help Williams’ progression during his time at the club, should a move be finalised over the next few weeks.

Defenivsely resilient, athletic and a good ball carrier, Williams ticks a lot of boxes for a modern-day central defender and has the required abilities to enjoy a loan spell with the Seasiders.

Marcus Ally

I like the sound of this one a lot.

Williams’ development appeared to stall in 2021/22, with an unsuccessful loan spell at Swansea City seeing the 21-year-old return to being a regular for the Liverpool U23 side, where he was often involved in the first team picture in 2020/21.

Michael Appleton has an excellent record with loan players almost wherever he has been in the EFL, and a fresh start, at a club with potentially fairly low expectations for their 2022/23 season could be a good environment for Williams to bounce back.

It should stand him in good stead moving forward as well, with the Tangerines set to be on the back foot for large periods of games, especially away from Bloomfield Road.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I do feel this could be a good move for all parties involved.

Williams is at the age where he should probably go out and get some regular first team experience this summer and after how things went during his brief spell at Swansea last term, he will be keen to do so.

I do think it’s an area that Blackpool needs strengthening in, too.

Keogh and Ekpiteta are strong options, but outside of that, real quality options are lacking. Williams could certainly come in as sort of back up to those two initially and compete for a starting spot.

At this stage of Keogh’s career, though, he is unlikely to be available every game, so even if Williams does not initially command a starting berth right away, there will be plenty of opportunities for him to stake his claim as the season progresses.