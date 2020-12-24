‘I like the sound of this’ – Nottingham Forest in transfer chase to sign 24-year-old star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on the situation of Peterborough attacker Siriki Dembele ahead of the January transfer window, as per the Guardian.

The silky 24-year-old is one of Peterborough’s most prized assets and is enjoying a fruitful season with the Posh, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 20 appearances thus far this campaign.

Fulham and Crystal Palace are also keen on the attacker who can operate on the left, centrally or on the right.

So, from a Nottingham Forest perspective, would Dembele be a good addition? Is he needed in Chris Hughton’s side?

The team here at FLW discuss…

Toby Wilding

It may be worth looking into for Forest, but it perhaps wouldn’t be top of my priorities if I were in their position.

Dembele is certainly a player who on his day, could make a big impact for any Championship side, and that ability to come up with something out of very little could be an asset for Forest.

However, it is worth noting that Dembele has not exactly been in the best of form of late even in League One, and after some inconsistent form in terms of recruitment of late, which has left them with an already packed squad, you wonder if that is a chance that Forest will want to take, particularly with the pressure the step up will bring for Dembele.

As a result, you do feel as though this is a deal Forest will have to think long and hard about before deciding whether or not to make their move, although admittedly the amount of interest there is in the 24-year-old at the minute, means they may not really be given the time to do that.

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this.

For one reason or another, both Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban haven’t hit the heights expected of them both yet this season, and Forest need reinforcements.

Dembele could be the answer to their problems, as he’s a player that will be hungry to prove himself at a higher level than he’s currently with.

He has five goals and five assists to his name with Peterborough United this season, and strikes me as the sort of player that could thrive under the management of Chris Hughton.

Forest will have to offer him first-team assurances though, as it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Celtic or Rangers ahead of the Reds in the race to land his signature.

He’s likely to cost a sizeable fee with 18 months still left on his contract with Posh, but if he can fire them up the Championship table, then it’s a fee worth paying for Forest.

George Harbey

I think this would be a quality signing for Forest.

Chris Hughton has already said that wholesale changes won’t be made next month, but the addition of a new winger certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

Sammy Ameobi is out of contract at the end of the season, whilst it remains to be seen whether Anthony Knockaert’s stay at the City Ground is made permanent.

Dembele has established himself as one of the best attacking players in the EFL outside of the Championship, scoring five goals and producing as many assists this season.

He’s still young and has massive potential, and I could see him being a similar type of signing to when Michail Antonio joined them. It would be a real coup to get him in and he’d provide much-needed balance out wide.