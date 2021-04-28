‘I like the sound of this’ – Millwall plot move for Bristol City man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are among the teams interested in a move for Jamie Paterson, according to Football Insider.

The Bristol City winger is expected to leave Ashton Gate this summer with his contract at the club due to at the end of the season.

As a result it’s claimed that Nottingham Forest, Birmingham City and Stoke City are all keen on a move for the 29-year-old, along with Gary Rowett’s side who are mulling over a number of summer additions.

So what Paterson be a good signing for Millwall?

The team at FLW have their say…

Toby Wilding

This could be a decent signing for Millwall to make.

Gary Rowett’s side have rather struggled for goals this season, so you can understand why they might be keen to add another attacking option to their ranks this summer.

Given he knows the Championship well from many years at this level, where he has shown he can both finish chances and create them, Paterson could be a useful for Millwall to bring in and boost their firepower ahead of next season.

The fact he looks set to be available on a free transfer also helps, given it is not going to be easy for clubs to spend money this summer after the financial blows so many have endured as a result of the events of the past year.

Ben Wignall

As far as attacking midfield options go, Millwall could do a lot worse than bringing Paterson in – especially on a free. In recent times, Gary Rowett has been utilising a 3-5-2 formation, and at the start of the current season when Bristol City were on a good run that’s exactly what Paterson was playing in as an advanced midfielder alongside Andreas Weimann. Paterson offers some great versatility as well as he’s able to play on the wing, but if there’s perhaps something more you’d want from him it’s more goal contributions. Would he be able to play alongside Jed Wallace? I personally don’t see why not and if Paterson can stay fit he would be a decent signing. Jacob Potter I like the sound of this potential deal from a Millwall perspective. The Lions could certainly benefit from signing a player of Paterson’s experience, with the winger playing his football regularly in the Championship. Millwall aren’t exactly blessed with a considerable amount of options in wide areas of their team, so they’re making a smart move in targeting Paterson. On a free transfer as well, it would be a very shrewd bit of business by Gary Rowett’s side in the summer transfer window. They face a real battle to land his signature though, with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City also keen on signing Paterson. If Millwall can offer him regular game time next season, then they might fancy their chances of pulling this one off.