‘I like the sound of this deal’ – Stoke join Boro, Nottingham Forest and West Brom in transfer race: The verdict

Stoke City have joined Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion in the race for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, according to Football Insider.

The Telegraph revealed earlier this month that Gayle could leave St James’ Park in January, on a loan deal with an option to buy dependent on promotion, with both Forest and the Baggies keen.

It is understood that Middlesbrough and Stoke are also keen.

But would he be a good signing for the Potters? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Billy Mulley

I like the sound of this deal a lot.

Dwight Gayle would be an excellent capture for any Championship club in my eyes, but Stoke are definitely a side that benefit more from securing his services.

Gayle offers a large amount of desirable attributed wanted in a second-tier forward, with his intelligence off the ball, desire to get in behind and work rate suiting the way Stoke operate and what is needed at the Bet 365 Stadium.

He would face conception on arrival, with Steven Fletcher and Jacob Brown seemingly establishing themselves as a starting pair, but the 32-year-old has more than enough quality to regular play under Michael O’Neill.

Stoke will face fierce competition for Gayle, as he is a top player at Championship level.

Jordan Rushworth

Stoke City are in a promising position at the moment in the Championship and it could be that with a little bit of investment in the January window they could go on to secure a return to the Premier League.

The Potters would be getting as close to a guaranteed goalscorer as you can do in the Championship if they brought in Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United, so it is a deal that they should be all over and trying to beat off the competition for his signature.

Gayle has the ability to be a real goal poacher in and around the penalty area and you could see him combining well with the likes of Steven Fletcher, Jacob Brown and Tyrese Campbell.

If he came into the squad in the winter window there is every chance he could add around ten goals for the Potters and that might be the difference between finishing in the top six or not.

There are few better players out there at the moment that Stoke could go after than Gayle to bolster their striker force.

Therefore, this is a move that they should be pushing for and it could pay off handsomely for them if they got this move completed.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a very good signing for Stoke if they are able to get it done.

While the Potters have made a strong start to the season, they do seem to be lacking a prolific goalscorer at the minute, which could cost them in the top six battle if it is not addressed in January.

Given his previous record in the Championship, where he has consistently shown he can get goals, Gayle is someone who could certainly help to fill that void in attack for the Potters.

Indeed, with other clubs at this level also linked with Gayle, it could come back to haunt Stoke in that promotion battle if they do not win this transfer race, meaning you feel this deal could be well worth pursuing for Michael O’Neill and co.