“I like the sound of it” – Stoke City fan pundit delivers verdict on potential appointment of ex-Norwich City man

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Michael O’Neill’s job as Stoke City manager is under threat – and Daniel Farke could be waiting in the wings to replace the Northern Irishman.

O’Neill saved the Potters from relegation when he arrived in 2019 to replace Nathan Jones, eventually guiding the Staffordshire side into mid-table in his first half-season in charge.

There’s been no progression in the two years since though, and after a run of eight games without a win in the Championship, time could be ticking on his job at the Bet365 Stadium.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Stoke City players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Played for Bayern Munich and PSG, forward, 32-years old Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Jese Marko Arnautovic Xherdan Shaqiri

And according to The Mirror, former Norwich City boss Farke, who has two promotions from the Championship under his belt and recently departed Russian outfit Krasnodar without managing a game, has emerged as a candidate to potentially take O’Neill’s job.

According to FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley, Farke would be a good appointment – but only if he’s given the right terms to work with having worked under a specific model at Carrow Road.

“I know Daniel Farke worked under a technical director at Norwich, but we’ve not really followed that model at Stoke, we’ve followed a more traditional approach where Michael O’Neill has been the manager,” Ben said.

“I’m assuming Farke would want to come under a head coach role, so I think from a structural point of view that’s a big change for Stoke.

“I don’t know whether they’d go through with that – Michael O’Neill moving upstairs? Again, two newly-appointed people I’d doubt it to some degree but it could be radical change at Stoke, especially with the CEO departing.

“Would he be a good fit? He did well at Norwich to get them up twice, he’s not done well to keep them in the Premier League albeit but getting us up would be a great start.

“It’s an interesting time for Stoke against because we’ve got so many players who are out of contract in the summer – I think we’re left with 11 or 12 first-team players, which is not many at all, and it really is another rebuild in the summer, possibly one of the final big rebuilds that we will have since relegation.

“There’s a chance for a new manager to come in and make his stamp – Daniel Farke likes building a team over time and building a young squad so I like the sound of it – it’s just whether that’s a very Stoke thing to do, I don’t know.”

The Verdict

Farke coming back to the Championship would be an interesting move for a number of reasons – but namely because of his promotion-winning abilities from the league.

The German’s time at Krasnodar in Russia was very brief and he didn’t even manage a game, so he’s probably chomping at the bit to get back into management.

He’s had success in England but hasn’t been able to translate it to the top level – even when Norwich finally decided to splash some cash on new players this summer.

But there can’t be any doubting of Farke’s pedigree at Championship level and he would surely be a very good appointment should O’Neill lose his job.