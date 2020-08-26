‘I like the sound of it’ – Birmingham City plot transfer move for 31-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are weighing up a swoop for free-agent Adam Clayton, as per journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Aitor Karanka is no stranger to the central midfielder with them both working together Middlesbrough, and the Spanish boss is eyeing a potential reunion in the Midlands at Birmingham.

So, what do you make of this from a Blues perspective? Would the 31-year-old be a useful addition on a free transfer?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Harbey

I think this would be a smart signing for Birmingham in all honesty.

Aitor Karanka will want to instill the same winning mentality that helped Boro win promotion to the Premier League back in 2016, and bringing in Adam Clayton alongside George Friend would be a smart move, as they are two experienced characters who will add real belief and leadership to the dressing room.

Clayton is a solid player at Championship level who always gives us all, and produced a series of dominant performances in the middle of the park during a six-year spell at the Riverside. He may be 31 years of age, but for the short-term, he would be a top signing who will add defensive steel and grit to Blues’ midfield.

The central midfield position is one that Blues need to strengthen, especially following Jude Bellingham’s departure. Whilst the likes of Josh McEachran, David Davis and Maikel Kieftenbeld are similar players to Clayton, the latter has experience of promotion, and more importantly, he’s available to sign on a free.

Every successful side needs quality in depth, and clubs won’t be able to splash the cash this summer due to current events which make this look even more of a smart signing for Blues.

George Dagless

I like the sound of it.

Clayton would add some extra steel to the middle of the Birmingham midfield and you can already see how Aitor Karanka is getting his teeth into the Blues’ team.

He wants a side that is hard to beat, organised and powerful and Clayton would add to that with his presence in the middle of the park.

I think he’d be a good signing for the Blues and one fans would be pleased with arriving.

He still has plenty to offer at 31 so all in all I think it’s a shrewd bit of business.

Alfie Burns

It’s vitally important that Karanka is afforded the opportunity to bring in his own players, with Clayton someone he knows and can trust.

The pair had success at Middlesbrough before and won promotion, with the midfielder thriving under the Spaniard.

He’s a free agent now, so obviously an affordable deal, and the way in which you imagine Karanka wants to get Birmingham playing, Clayton could be key.

A cool head in midfield with plenty of Championship nous, it’s a little bit of a no-brainer for Birmingham.

I like that look of this deal in the same way I did the George Friend transfer. This looks a good start for Karanka.