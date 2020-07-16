‘I like the look of this’ – West Ham in the mix to lure full-back out of the EFL: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence is attracting the interest of a host of Premier League sides, including West Ham.

According to reports from ESPN, there’s an interest in the 19-year-old from West Ham, who, like a lot of other Premier League clubs, aren’t put off by the £10m price-tag hanging over the full-back.

Our writers discuss whether Spence would be a good addition for West Ham and whether he’d get the game time he’d desire…

Sam Rourke

I like the look of this.

There is no denying that West Ham need to strengthen in the right-back area, with Ryan Fredericks now the only main senior figure in that role.

Spence has been a real highlight in what has been an underwhelming season for Boro, with his energetic displays from right-back certainly standing out.

At 19, Spence looks comfortable at Championship level and has plenty of time to develop and mature as a player.

We’ve seen West Ham dip into the EFL a fair amount over the last few seasons, and Spence looks another classic Hammers addition that would arrive with plenty of potential.

The suggested £10m fee is somewhat steep though in my eyes, especially amid this current climate.

Jacob Potter

I don’t think he’d be a regular start straight away.

But given his age, this could be a smart addition by the Hammers in the future, providing they manage him correctly.

If he did sign for West Ham, then I’d expect him to be loaned out almost immediately back to a Championship club, as I’m not convinced that he’d be a regular starter in the Premier League just yet.

But he’s a promising player that will certainly be of use to West Ham in the future, and I think it’s a wise move to be targeting Spence heading into the summer transfer window.

It shows that David Moyes has a long-term project in place, and I could definitely see Spence dislodging Ryan Fredericks from the starting right-back spot in future seasons.

George Dagless

He might have a chance of playing at West Ham to be fair.

He’s a good young player and one that might adapt quickly to Premier League football, though it would still be a risk.

Saying that, if he is playing regularly and exposed to that a lot he would quickly pick things up and West Ham do need full-backs.

Pablo Zabaleta and Jeremy Ngakia have both left the club so there’s room for full-backs to be added and Spence wouldn’t cost a bomb.

If he moves he needs to be guaranteed first-team football to keep improving, though, and if the Hammers can’t offer him that he might as well stay at Boro.