‘I like the look of this’ – QPR weigh up transfer move for 25-year-old: The verdict

Queens Park Rangers are among a number of clubs weighing up a move for Rangers winger Jordan Jones, as per TeamTalk.

The R’s will be looking to reinforce their team this summer in an attempt to push for the play-offs, but is Jones a worthwhile potential addition? Is the 25-year-old needed at QPR?

The team here at FLW have their say on this transfer rumour….

George Dagless

It’s hard to say.

He’s a talented footballer and did well in Scotland, attracting a big move to Rangers.

It’s not worked for him at the Gers since, though, and a move away could well be best for him.

QPR have shown their capabilities when it comes to bringing in players from the cold and getting a tune out of them, Jordan Hugill a prime example most recently.

Warburton is good with younger players, too, so I think there’s a chance this one will work out – though it’s not a cert, it must be said.

Ned Holmes

I like the look of this.

It seems as if they could be set to lose both Osayi-Samuel and Eze this term, so more reinforcements are clearly needed at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Things haven’t worked out for Jones in his brief spell at Ibrox but he’s shown his effectiveness in the past and with a fresh start in west London he could prove a very useful player.

At 25, the R’s would be signing a player that should improve moving forward and is unlikely to be dropping in value anytime soon.

They need some attacking reinforcements and Jones looks like just that. A smart move, particularly if it can be done cheaply.

George Harbey

This should be a no-brainer.

QPR definitely need to add more goal threat and firepower to their squad this summer, with their two most creative players in Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel both set to leave the West London club this summer.

Jones would be a much-needed signing and a like-for-like replacement for the latter, and his pace and energy out wide could be key for Mark Warburton’s side, though you’d have his doubts over him due to how his spell at Rangers has gone thus far.

He’s endured a mixed spell since moving to Ibrox, but if he can get back to how he was playing for Kilmarnock, then he’d be a top signing for QPR or whoever can get their hands on him.

Warburton will be familiar of Jones and will know how to get the best out of him, which could also be a massive help in getting a potential deal over the line this summer.