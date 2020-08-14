‘I like the look of this deal’ – Stoke City weighing up swoop for Newcastle man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are among a host of clubs interested in signing Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy on loan, according to TEAMtalk.

Michael O’Neill will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer, after the Potters survived relegation and secured their Championship status this season.

As per TEAMtalk, Murphy has emerged as a loan target for Stoke, with the likes of Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Derby County also being credited with an interest in the winger.

Murphy spent this season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, finding the net nine times in the Championship and chipping in with six assists.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential signing for Stoke…

Alfie Burns

I like the look of this deal, particularly if O’Neill can get his teeth into Murphy and get him back to his best, he will be a top signing.

Sheffield Wednesday saw flashes of his best and, although it wasn’t quite what we saw at Norwich, it was enough to be more than encouraged.

There’s a really good attacker in Murphy, who in the last 12 months has also shown enough about him to adapt to a wing-back role, should O’Neill tinker with his formation.

This could be really good for both parties, with O’Neill’s management style sure to suit Murphy.

Ned Holmes

I like this from a Stoke perspective.

They need to add some more firepower if they’re going to be battling in the top half of the Championship next season.

Murphy showed on loan with Sheffield Wednesday last term that he has the quality to thrive at this level – grabbing nine goals and six assists.

The Potters are unlikely to have a huge amount of money to spend in this window given the current circumstances, so a loan move for a quality player that would improve their side would be very good business.

Jacob Potter

This would be a really good addition to their squad.

Stoke need players with quality in wide areas to provide their forwards with some much-needed service in attack.

Murphy would provide this, and has really impressed me in recent months, with a number of eye-catching displays with Sheffield Wednesday.

He’s already shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship, and will be hoping he can make a good impression out on loan again, with his future at Newcastle United remaining up in the air.

This is a move that would suit both parties involved.