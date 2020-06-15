‘I like the look of this deal’ – Nottingham Forest readying move for forward: The verdict

According to Turkish newspaper Sozcu, Nottingham Forest are ready to bid €7m for Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne.

The 28-year-old faces an uncertain future in Turkey with Galatasaray after spending this season on loan with Club Brugge in Belgium, scoring four goals in 12 games for the Belgian side.

Diagne scored 31 goals last season after joining Gala from Kasimpasa midway through the season, but the arrival of Radamel Falcao in the summer pushed him down the pecking order.

Forest have been heavily linked with Diagne heading into the summer, and are now said to be readying a €7m offer for the Senegalese forward – an offer Gala would gladly accept.

Sabri Lamouchi is likely to strengthen his squad this summer, especially with his side still having aspirations of reaching the Premier League via the play-offs this season.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether Diagne would be a good signing for the Reds…

George Harbey

I think Diagne would be an excellent signing for Forest, and it would be a massive coup if they were to lure him to the City Ground.

Lewis Grabban has been fantastic for the Reds this term, scoring some really important goals and looking set to smash the 20-goal mark before the season comes to an end.

But Grabban is 32 now and turns 33 in January, so the club need to start identifying long-term replacements for the 17-goal star.

Tyler Walker isn’t capable of featuring regularly in the Premier League, I don’t think, and Nuno da Costa is yet to make an impact at the City Ground, so the addition of Diagne would be a much-needed one, I feel.

Sam Rourke

I like the look of this deal.

Diagne has enjoyed a decent spell at Club Brugge scoring four goals in six league appearances, and he looks like he has the qualities to succeed in English football.

The 28-year-old is arguably in the peak of his career right now, and his ‘target man’ style would offer something different to Forest’s current striking options – but ultimately this deal will surely hinge on what division the Reds are in next season.

It could be a tad risky to sign the forward if the Reds did get promoted, with him having no experience in the English top-flight – though, he has been afforded games in the Champions League.

The sum of money looks fair for the striker, with the going rates for clinical forwards usually more than normal.

Jacob Potter

I have my doubts over this deal.

Diagne has only scored four goals in 12 appearances this season, and I’m not convinced that he’s worth anywhere near in the region of €7million.

If Forest are to win promotion into the Premier League, then I think Sabri Lamouchi needs to be targeting players that have experience of playing in the top-flight.

The physical demands of English football can make it tough for some players arriving into the country, and I think Diagne wouldn’t be the striker that Nottingham Forest need if they were in the Premier League.

I’d be tempted to say that the Reds should try and sign someone like Teemu Pukki if they’re promoted, as it looks as though the Canaries are going to drop back into the Championship.

He’s shown that he can score goals in the Premier League, and would be a better fit to the Forest team than Diagne would.

Ned Holmes

This move looks like a bit of a risk but if it comes off it could be hugely rewarding.

The 28-year-old’s goalscoring record over the past few years has been outstanding and he has fired in goals in a number of different leagues.

That said, he’s never played in English football so there is no guarantee that he will settle in even the Championship or the Premier League – depending where the Reds are playing.

There have also been questions raised over his attitude, which is clearly another concern.

For €7 million it could be a risk worth taking if Forest have the financial boost that promotion would bring but if they’re still in the Championship they may want to steer clear.