‘I like the look of this’ – Barnsley weighing up transfer move for Charlton player: The verdict

Barnsley are looking to secure a potential transfer agreement with Charlton Athletic for striker Macauley Bonne, as per Talksport.

Gerhard Struber’s Tykes do face strong competition from QPR and another Championship side in the race for the 24-year-old, with the R’s already having a bid rejected for the frontman.

So, what do you make of this potential move from a Tykes perspective? Would he represent a good potential signing for the club?

Alfie Burns

I like the look of this. Bonne could be a very good player to develop under Struber.

Bonne’s year at Charlton was decent. He isn’t prolific by any stretch of the imagination, but he will work hard for the side and that’s what Struber likes from his players.

Barnsley play with an intensity that’s going to suit Bonne and there’s definitely going to be games at Oakwell for the striker if he makes the move.

Struber needs to refine his striking options and this is a decent addition to what Barnsley already have on the books.

Others are interested, but this looks the smartest fit.

George Dagless

I think he’d be a good signing for them.

Barnsley do need to score more for the amount of chances that they create and Bonne is a player that should be able to get a fair few goals.

Whether he is good enough just yet to get you 20 in the Championship remains to be seen but he did a decent job at Charlton in testing circumstances at times.

For me, he’s a good player that will want another crack at this level sooner rather than later and Barnsley could well be able to really give him a run in the side.

Jacob Potter

This could be a smart bit of business.

The Tykes need to replace Jacob Brown who departed Oakwell in a move to Stoke City.

Bonne could be the ideal player to do just that, as he’s already shown that he can perform to a relatively high standard in the Championship whilst with Charlton last season.

He’s started this year’s campaign strongly with the Addicks and I’d be surprised to see him stick with Lee Bowyer’s side before the transfer window closes.

If he can hit the ground running with the Tykes, then it could prove to be one of the signings of the summer transfer window in the Championship.