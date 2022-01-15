Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘I like it’ – These Sheffield Utd fans react to line-up v Derby

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Sheffield United face Derby County this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship, with the Blades looking to pile the misery on the Rams even further after what has been a tough week for their opponents.

A lot of the headlines going into the clash will surround the off-field matters at Derby with them really looking in desperate need of investment and fast now.

However, Sheffield United cannot do anything about that and cannot afford their opponents any sympathy this afternoon on the pitch, as they have a game to win.

With that said, then, the Blades will be looking to get a professional job done against the Rams and Paul Heckingbottom has named the side he will hope is going to get the three points this afternoon.

Let’s take a look at the reaction to the line-up from Sheffield United fans on social media, meanwhile, ahead of kick-off at 3pm…


Article title: 'I like it' – These Sheffield Utd fans react to line-up v Derby

