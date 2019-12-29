‘I like it’, ‘Decent that’ – These West Brom fans respond to starting XI to face Middlesbrough

West Brom face a big clash as they welcome Middlesbrough to the Hawthorns.

A victory for the Baggies will ensure that Slaven Bilic’s side retain top spot going into the new year – something which would be a huge boost for the rest of the campaign.

Bilic has a couple of huge games coming up, including a big one against Leeds United on New Years Day and it appears that this may have played a role in his team selection to face Jonathan Woodgate’s side.

West Brom made four changes for the clash, as Bilic hands starts to Nathan Ferguson, Gareth Barry, Matt Phillips and Kyle Edwards.

While making such changes is a gamble, it seems that supporters are generally supportive of the alterations made.

Here’s what some fans had to say.

