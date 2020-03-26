‘I like his attitude’ – These Nottingham Forest fans have been made to eat their words amid former manager’s latest comments

Djamel Abdoun was certainly a figure who divided opinions during his time at Nottingham Forest, and the Algerian’s name has cropped up after Dougie Freedman’s recent revelation.

The Algerian’s attitude came into question quite a fair bit during his spell at the City Ground, however confidence was never an issue for the live-wire midfielder.

Speaking to the Athletic, Freedman told Paul Taylor: “Abdoun did come to my office and tell me that he should be playing. He felt that he was the best player in the squad.

“I told him that, if he really thought that, he should go and tell the rest of the squad. And to be fair to him, he did go down to the dressing room and tell the players exactly that.

“I remember a few of the senior boys laughing about it. To be fair, I had told him to go to the dressing room to say it, and he actually had the guts to do it. Unfortunately, our opinion was not the same as his!”

With that in mind, we thought that, during a time for reflection, it would be interesting to see how fans reacted when Abdoun was first announced as a Forest player.

Hear what new signing Djamel Abdoun has to say about joining #NFFC http://t.co/s6kL19bDSV — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 25, 2013

Abdoun arrived at the City Ground under Billy Davies in 2013 – one of the many signings brought into the club under the tenure of former controversial owner, Fawaz Al Hasawi.

The 34-year-old was certainly an interesting signing for the Reds, having coming through the ranks at Paris-Saint Germain, spending time at Manchester City before joining Forest from Olympiacos for £1.55m.

Hearing his first words shortly after putting pen to paper on Trentside, Forest fans had this to say about their latest recruit…

@Official_NFFC I like his attitude! Here to do a job! And its gonna get done! — Rich… (@TheM4dHatter) July 25, 2013

@nottmtails From the video clips I've seen: a truly excellent signing! Could tear this league up 🙂 — Rich P (@connectformusic) July 25, 2013

@nottmtails I'd go as far as saying, I haven't been this excited about a winger playing for forest/make that player, since probably B Roy — Rich P (@connectformusic) July 25, 2013

Abdoun is a quality signing #NFFC — Will. (@s3ymour16) July 25, 2013

Abdoun divided opinions during his first season at the City Ground, in what turned out to be a disappointing campaign for the Reds.

The Algerian made 27 appearances in total, scoring twice and chipping in with a few assists. After Billy Davies was sacked in March, though, he made only one appearance under caretaker boss Gary Brazil.

The following season, Abdoun was sent out on loan to Lokeren, making only four appearances for the Belgian side after failing to make an impact under Stuart Pearce.

Then, in 2015/16 under Freedman, Abdoun’s time at Forest came to an end – his contract was mutually terminated, and he was soon on his way to Greek side Veria.

Abdoun has since hung up his boots after a troubling spell in Greece, and the way his career stagnated following his move to Forest hints at a case of “wrong player, wrong time”.

Those praising his attitude upon his arrival in the East Midlands were quickly made to eat their words, bringing Freedman’s latest comments into account.