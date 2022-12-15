“I like him” – Millwall fan pundit issues verdict on striker’s contract situation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall have made a strong start to this season, with the Lions right in the mix for the play-offs as we enter the busy Christmas period.

Last season, Millwall were in a very similar position, but their form in the second half of the season saw them tail off, and Rowett will be hoping to learn from that experience and be doing what he can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

One player who will be key in determining where the Lions finish this season is Benik Afobe. The 29-year-old has played 17 times in the league so far, registering two goals and one assist, but his overall play is what is a viable asset to Rowett.

Afobe is entering the final six months of his contract at The Den, and at the time of writing, there have been no updates regarding what the club’s plans are or what Afobe’s preference is.

As we wait to see what happens with Afobe’s contract, we asked Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford if he thinks Afobe will be offered an extension at the end of this season or not.

He told FLW: “Yes, obviously, Benik Afobe was our top goal scorer last season, but yeah, he’s never really seemed to get off the ground this season.

“Bradshaw has looked a lot more threatening and we genuinely seem to have goals in other areas as well now. Yes he only signed a one-year deal, will he be offered a new one, I feel not.

“He may well do but I don’t think they will. I like him; he’s meant to be a top bloke as well, and he’s a confidence player.

“If he’s not getting played, his confidence is going to get worse, and he’s just going to score less and less.”

The Verdict

Despite being 29 years old, Afobe is still managing to produce performances at Millwall that are helping the team.

The striker seems to have found a home at The Den, and with Rowett as his manager, he seems to have that trust and love that he’s looked for in a manager.

Afobe may not be the most clinical striker in the league, but his overall play suits how Rowett and Millwall like to play and with his experience, he is someone who would be beneficial to keep in the squad as the Lions look to establish themselves as credible promotion chasers.