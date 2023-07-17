Joel Robles has sent an emotional message after leaving Leeds United this summer following his contract expiring.

Joel Robles leaves Leeds

The experienced keeper was brought to Elland Road last year, signing a 12-month contract to provide competition to number one Illan Meslier.

It turned out to be a tough year for all connected to the Whites, as they were relegated to the Championship.

With Meslier struggling, Robles was given the final four games of the campaign under Sam Allardyce, but he couldn’t help the team to safety, as they went down in 19th place.

Despite Robles’ deal expiring, the club did reveal that the keeper would be invited back for pre-season training, although it would be down to the next manager, which is Daniel Farke, to decide if the Spaniard warranted a contract.

But, that won’t be happening, as the 33-year-old took to social media to send a message to the support, as he searches for his next challenge in the game.

“The time has come to say goodbye. It's never easy to leave a club that has treated me so well and where I have enjoyed Premier League football again. I want to thank all my team-mates, [the] staff, [the] board and fans for the way you have made me feel since day one. I have truly felt at home.

“I leave with the bitter taste of not having managed to keep the team in the Premier League for another year, but I am convinced that this year, Leeds and its wonderful fans will return to the place they deserve.”

What does this mean for Leeds United?

There are doubts over the future of Meslier in this window, with the Frenchman believed to be on the radar of some top clubs. However, his struggles in the previous season could be problematic, so it remains to be seen what happens with the 23-year-old.

Leeds are sure to be in the market for a keeper regardless, but Meslier’s future is likely going to determine whether it’s an experienced backup, or someone who can come in to take the number one shirt straight away.

There have been links to Newcastle’s Karl Darlow, and he would be a good fit in that he would be a perfectly capable starter, but it remains to be seen if he, or Meslier, would be happy to be on the bench in the Championship.

So, Leeds will have to make a decision quickly on how the goalkeeping department will look moving forward, and it will require at least one new signing.

As for Robles, he is thought to be on the radar of former club Everton, and it appears he won’t have much trouble looking for his next club.

When does Leeds’ Championship season start?

Farke will know that a lot of work needs to be done before the deadline, and the reality is that they won’t get all the business they want in place by the opening game of the season, which sees Cardiff visit Elland Road on August 6.

The Whites will play four league games before the deadline shuts on September 1.