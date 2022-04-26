“I lean towards Leicester City or Brentford” – The next best career move for Brennan Johnson? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brennan Johnson has had fantastic season in 2021 and things could get even better for the 20-year-old in the coming weeks as Nottingham Forest look to compete for promotion via the play-offs.

The 20-year-old has 15 goals and nine assists in 42 Championship appearances this campaign which has attracted the interest of a number of clubs.

Villareal are the latest club to be linked to the talented Welsh international, and other clubs name-dropped as holding an interest in the EFL’s young player of the year are said to be Brentford, Leicester City, Everton and Newcastle United.

With that being said, we asked some of our writers here at FLW for their verdict on the next best destination for Brennan Johnson – be it one of the above clubs, or remaining at Nottingham Forest for a little while longer.

Joshua Cole

Unless Forest secure promotion to the Premier League next month, Brennan Johnson may find it beneficial to seek a move away from the club as it is fair to say that he is already too good to be playing his football in the Championship again next season.

A stand-out performer at this level, Johnson has stepped up his performances since the turn of the year as he has managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions in his last 17 league appearances.

Newcastle United may prove to be the ideal destination for the Wales international this summer as he could turn out to be a significant upgrade on the likes of Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy and Ryan Fraser who have all lacked consistency this season.

By learning from the guidance of Eddie Howe, who has an impressive track record when it comes to getting the best out of his players, Johnson could make considerable strides in terms of his development by featuring on a regular basis in the top-flight for the Magpies.

Marcus Ally

Regular playing time has to be a priority, and I lean towards Leicester City or Brentford due to their development of younger players in recent years.

Everton probably cannot afford him at this moment in time, Villarreal is high risk and Newcastle United already have a lot of choice in the final third.

The Bees over Leicester, marginally, because of how Johnson would already suit Thomas Frank’s men’s style of play.

The Welshman is certainly ready for regular Premier League football, and though he could be battling it out with Bryan Mbeumo for a starting berth initially, his best chance of earning consistent minutes is in West London.

Toby Wilding

You get the feeling that this may all depend on whether or not Forest get promotion this season.

If they are a Premier League club next season, Johnson will surely have to remain at the City Ground to see the job through, especially given he knows he will be guaranteed regular top-flight football if he stays and they go up.

However, if Forest miss out, and a move elsewhere comes into play, then Villarreal could be a suitable destination.

While Everton are far from certain to be a Premier League side in a few months time, Brentford will be facing the tricky task of a second season in the top-flight, and it is hard to know just what Johnson might get at an inconsistent Leicester.

Villarreal however, look to be on the up after their run to the Champions Leaue semi-finals this season, and will give signings from the Championship a big chance to thrive – just ask Arnaut Danjuma – which, combined with the reduced attention from fans and press a move abroad could bring, means this feels like a move that may prove worth looking into for Johnson.