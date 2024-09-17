Wrexham’s Paul Mullin insists he did not bite Alex Cochrane during their 3-1 defeat to Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s on Monday night.

There was a lot of hype going into the fixture due to the respective owners of each club, and with both having started the season well, it added to the importance of the game.

In the end, Blues ran out comfortable winners, as they responded to Jack Marriott’s early goal with two for record signing Jay Stansfield, before a superb Tomoki Iwata effort sealed the points.

Paul Mullin incident sparks melee in Birmingham vs Wrexham

There was a major scuffle towards the end of the game, with Mullin and Cochrane involved initially.

After a foul from the Blues man, the pair became tangled, and Mullin looked as though he wanted to bite the leg of the defender, although he quite clearly didn’t.

Nevertheless, he pushed Cochrane’s leg away, which saw others join in, and in the end five bookings were dished out as many players lost their cool.

When footage of the incident was played back, many took to social media to mention Mullin for appearing to almost bite Cochrane, as that would have brought a lengthy ban.

However, taking to X, the striker played it down as he reiterated that nothing really happened.

“I know what it looks like.. but it didn’t happen. Although you can tell his leg was thinking about attacking my mouth.”

Birmingham vs Wrexham was a good advert for League One

Only Mullin knows whether he was actually going to bite Cochrane, but he did restrain himself at the end, so there won’t be a case to answer from the FA or anything like that.

It was also out of nowhere in terms of the game, as it had been played in good spirits up until that point, with only two bookings up until the 80th minute.

After that incident, Krystian Bielik was sent off, and he will no doubt regret getting involved in the pushing and shoving beforehand which brought about his first yellow.

It was a good advert for League One, and this incident won’t overshadow what was a big win for Birmingham as they laid down a marker in the promotion battle.

Birmingham City show their class

On paper, Blues have a squad that should run away with the title, but we know football doesn’t always work like that, and Wrexham have been excellent in the opening weeks.

So, when Marriott scored, it was going to be interesting to see how Blues responded, but Chris Davies will be proud of how his team performed.

League One Table Team P GD Pts 1 Wrexham 6 7 13 2 Birmingham City 5 5 13 3 Charlton Athletic 6 3 13 4 Huddersfield Town 5 7 12

They gradually wrestled control, and Stansfield showed his goalscoring instincts to get his first league goals since returning.

Iwata would then ensure a comfortable ending with a brilliant long-range effort, and it was deserved for the ex-Celtic man, as he and Paik Seung-ho were fantastic in midfield, which was an area Birmingham dominated.

Wrexham still remain ahead of Blues on goal difference at this early stage, although the Midlands outfit do have a game in hand.