“I know Vincent…” – Ben Mee issues verdict on current Burnley form and eyes future meeting

Former Burnley captain Ben Mee has revealed he is enjoying watching the club’s success under Vincent Kompany from afar and hopes to play against the Clarets in the Premier League next season.

The defender made more than 350 appearances during an 11-year spell with the North West club but was one of a host of first-team players that left after the relegation to the Championship.

He signed for Brentford in the summer and has quickly established himself in Thomas Frank’s side – helping them to 11th in the Premier League table after 13 games.

Mee’s former club are thriving as well and could extend their lead at the top of the Championship to five points with a win over Rotherham United this evening.

Speaking on Football Ramble’s The Drop In podcast, the 33-year-old issued his verdict on the Turf Moor outfit and revealed he’s hoping to face them in the top flight next term.

“The club’s doing well,” said Mee. “I’m enjoying watching them from afar. Obviously still very much a fan.

“I know Vincent [Kompany] from my time at City so really pleased he’s doing really well as well and the boys that are still there are doing fantastic.

“Hopefully, they can go on and have a really good season. Hopefully, I can play against them next season.”

The Verdict

It seems despite his summer departure, Burnley still holds a special place in Mee’s heart and he’s been impressed by how they’ve fared in the Championship this season.

That’s no surprise given he spent 11 years at Turf Moor and was captain for the latter part of that but supporters will still love to hear his verdict on how they’re getting on under Kompany.

The former Manchester City captain has done a fantastic job of rejuvenating the Clarets after their relegation and aided by some investment, has turned them into the frontrunners for promotion.

With that in mind, Mee may well get his wish of facing his former club in the top flight next term.