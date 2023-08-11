This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Paul Warne keen to add strikers to his Derby County squad, it should be no surprise that rumours of a move for veteran Billy Sharp have refused to go away all summer.

The 37-year-old is a free agent after leaving Sheffield United at the end of last season and is looking to continue his playing career.

Having scored 266 goals in total across spells at Sheffield United, Leeds United, and Nottingham Forest among others, Sharp has been linked with a move to League One Derby for several weeks now.

Former Rotherham United boss Warne has made no secret of his desire to add extra firepower to his team after last season's top scorer David McGoldrick opted to leave Pride Park and sign for hometown club Notts County.

Derby have already added Conor Washington and Martyn Waghorn to their attacking arsenal this summer, but Warne appears keen to bring in a forward with a proven goal-scoring record at League One level.

Sharp scored 30 goals during his last spell in third tier, helping boyhood club Sheffield United storm to the league title under the management of Chris Wilder.

Why would a move to Derby be controversial?

Having previously played for two of Derby's fiercest rivals in Forest and Leeds, Sharp has not enjoyed the easiest of relationships with Derby supporters.

After scoring a late penalty to earn Sheffield United all three points at Pride Park in 2021, Sharp revealed that he was "delighted" to score against the Rams.

He said: "I wish I could play against them every week.

"I think their fans were disrespectful to me today. I don't mind stick but if they're going to give me that all game, they deserve that back.

"I'm delighted I scored against them because I don't like them."

FLW's Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodard believes the past will all be forgotten as long as Sharp is capable of finding the net for the Rams.

He said: "I'd definitely take Billy Sharp. I know that's controversial and a lot of fans don't like him because of various things that have gone on over the years.

"He's a horrible little bloke to defend against. He won't let defenders rest. He guarantees you goals if you get the right service in to him.

"He'll demand the best from the players around him.

"For me, if he's free and he's available for a year, get him in."

Who are Derby's current forward options?

Even though McGoldrick has departed and former Sheffield United team-mate Sharp is yet to arrive, Derby still have a number of options they can call upon upfront.

James Collins, who scored 11 times last season, started their League One opening fixture against Wigan Athletic alongside Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, and both Washington and Waghorn featured in a 2-0 defeat to Blackpool in the Carabao Cup first round on Tuesday.

Mendez-Laing was forced off with an injury against Wigan, meaning a move for Sharp may need to be accelerated ahead of Saturday's game against Burton Albion.