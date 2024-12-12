Patrick Roberts has admitted that he needs to improve his end-product after receiving some criticism from Sunderland supporters over his performances in the 2024-25 season.

The past month-and-a-half has been the first prolonged test that Regis Le Bris and his players have had to combat since the Frenchman was appointed in the summer.

Sunderland have won just one of their last eight games in the league, six of which have been draws. A victory against Stoke City last Saturday did provide some hope that the tide was turning in their favour, after a number of weeks of dealing with injuries and suspension issues, but they were brought back to the familiarity of a stalemate by Bristol City on Tuesday.

It would have been another loss had Roberts not found the back of the net from a tight angle late on in the game. The Black Cats had a lot of chances to score in the game, but it took until the third minute of added time at the end of the game for them to level things up at 1-1.

Patrick Roberts message to Sunderland supporters amid criticism

The winger, who also assisted Tommy Watson's winning goal against Stoke, has been lambasted at times for his lack of contribution in the final third, particularly after he missed a crucial penalty in his side's 1-0 defeat against league leaders Sheffield United, and it's something that the ex-Man City man knows he needs to work on.

In response to the calls for him to improve, the 27-year-old said to the Sunderland Echo: "Ever since I've come here, I've been trying to do my best for Sunderland and every time I'm proud to wear that shirt.

"It’s nearly three years now, I know I could probably do a lot more. I know myself. I'm very hard on myself, but at the same time, I'm trying to try my best.

"The first thing for me is Sunderland winning games, and I'll take that any day over a goal and assist, but I know you need those things to win games, so I understand that point as well and I'm hoping I can add more to my game. I should be.

"I do believe a lot in myself, and I want to reach levels I've never reached before.

"The manager helps in that, he's very confident and has a lot of belief in me and a lot of players, which is nice, but, yes, I can understand if maybe there’s criticism, it's fine, it’s part of football and it doesn't put me down too much.

"I still have a lot of belief in myself and just want to do well for the fans of the club and the people who brought me here and win Sunderland games and see where it takes us. That's the most important thing."

The onus is on Patrick Roberts to maintain improved personal run for SUnderland

Roberts' strike against the Robins was the 27-year-old's first direct goal contribution since Sunderland's loss to Watford in September.

Patrick Roberts' 2024/25 Sunderland AFC Championship Stats (Championship) Apps 19 Starts 16 Goals 2 Expected goals (xG) 3.51 Assists 4 Big chances created 3 Key passes per game 1.5 Source: Sofascore - correct as of 12/12/24

He wasn't selected in the starting line-up by Le Bris for the midweek match that he ended up netting in, but he was brought on early to replace Watson, who picked up an early injury.

Now that the 18-year-old is hurt, and with Romaine Mundle out until after the turn of the year with a hamstring injury, there will be more responsibility placed on Roberts' shoulders to deliver the goods in the final third.

In fairness to him, he's not the only one that has struggled in front of goal. Wilson Isidor has missed some good opportunities in recent matches, as have others.

Roberts admitted that scoring more is an area that the whole team needs to work on, but the injuries in wide attacking areas mean that he will have to carry a heavier load than others.