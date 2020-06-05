‘I know it sounds daft’ – Former Leeds United player issues honest verdict on potential summer arrival

Alex Bruce insists that Leeds United would be pulling off a “coup” by signing San Lorenzo forward Adolfo Gaich, amid speculation linking the player with a move to Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa will be keen to strengthen his squad ahead of a potential return to the Premier League, with Gaich emerging as a reported target for the Whites ahead of the summer.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals in 12 appearances for San Lorenzo this season, and has been capped at senior international level by Argentina just the once.

A host of clubs are said to be interested in Gaich ahead of summer, with Leeds, West Brom, Inter Milan, Atalanta and Roma all said to be keen on the striker’s signature.

Gaich’s agent, Pablo Caro, has confirmed that his client’s preferred destination would be the Serie A, whilst also revealing that he is a release clause of around £12m in his contract.

Speaking to Football Insider, though, Bruce insists that Gaich would be a “coup” for Leeds if he was to move to Elland Road, but also recognises the risks an unproven signing could bring.

He said: “If he’s an Argentine international then he can’t be too bad but playing in Argentina, we’ve seen players like it before.

“There was a famous one my dad signed at Birmingham (Figueroa) who was an Argentine international and a centre-forward.

“David Sullivan was desperate to sign him, came with a good pedigree, he (Sullivan) thought he would come do really well and he didn’t quite hit the heights. He turned out to be a bit of a flop.

“It’ll be an interesting one – they do need proven Premier League players but, I know it sounds daft, for a £12million player in the Argentina squad, it might not be a bad coup.”

Leeds sit top of the Sky Bet Championship table ahead of the final nine games of the season, and sit seven points clear of the play-offs.

The Verdict

On paper, I think that it would be a bit of risk to splash over £10m on a player like Gaich.

His goalscoring record isn’t the most prolific, and you have to feel that there are more proven and overall better players out there for Marcelo Bielsa this summer.

His unwavering faith in Patrick Bamford is likely to continue if they reach the Premier League, and we could also see Jean-Kevin Augustin become a permanent Leeds player, too.