‘I know him inside out’ – Mark Warburton raves about new QPR signing

Queens Park Rangers Mark Warburton has called Moses Obubajo a ‘class act’ after seeing the right-back shine throughout the club’s pre-season training camp, in an interview with West London Sport.

The 27-year-old was released by Sheffield Wednesday after their relegation to League One in May – and Warburton couldn’t resist the chance to bring back one of his former players from his Brentford days.

However, the full-back needed to prove his fitness at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium at the start of pre-season before earning a contract in west London due to his injuries in recent years.

This is something he has managed to do and is now set to join the club in the coming days after scoring in their 4-2 victory against Manchester United on Saturday.

Warburton spent time with Odubajo at Brentford between 2014 and 2015 shortly after their promotion to the Championship – and the pair managed to guide the Bees to a play-off place that season – eventually losing out to Middlesbrough in the semi-finals as they came within three games of the Premier League.

However, the QPR manager is still very fond of the 27-year-old due to that season they spent together and has praised the right-back further after his performance against Ole Gunnar Solskjear’s side yesterday.

Speaking to West London Sport after the game, Warburton said: “I know all about Moses. I know him inside out. He’s a class act on and off the field.

“He’s had a frustrating time with injury and there’s no doubt about his quality, we’re just looking at his fitness and durability – and he showed that this afternoon in abundance. You saw what a talented boy he is.

“I thought he had an outstanding game. From the first kick and first tackle he was on the front foot.”

Although the likes of Fulham, West Brom, Sheffield United and Bournemouth will all be favourites to win a spot in the top six, QPR have vastly improved under their current boss since he arrived in 2019 and finished in an impressive 9th place last season after a slow start to the campaign.

With their momentum from the second half of 2020/21, they will be aiming to progress further next term.

The Verdict:

Mark Warburton is right to point out how talented Odubajo is, but they will be hoping he can stay fit throughout next season as they push for another finish in the top half again, with Todd Kane looking set to leave west London before the end of August.

However, the 27-year-old will have competition in academy graduate Osman Kakay and that can only help the current trialist to maintain his performance levels going into the next campaign.

They will need to make a decision on the right-back soon though with their opening day fixture against Millwall coming up at the start of next month.

The trialist has already spent several weeks with the QPR squad though, so he will already be settled into the first team if they follow through with this deal. And after proving his fitness, there’s no reason why Odubajo shouldn’t get a contract after impressing officials at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.