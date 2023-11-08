Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer reveals that there are several interested parties looking to buy Sheffield Wednesday, despite owner Dejphon Chansiri's claim that he has no plans to sell the club.

Pundit Carlton Palmer says there are several parties interested in buying Sheffield Wednesday.

It has been a turbulent few months for the Owls since their promotion to the Championship in May, and there have been protests against owner Dejphon Chansiri after the club made their worst start to a season in their history.

The controversial departure of promotion-winning manager Darren Moore, high season ticket prices and a lack of investment in the summer transfer window have attracted the ire of supporters, and Chansiri angered the fan base once again after an interview with The Star last week.

Chansir asked supporters to donate £2 million to help save the club from a three-window transfer ban, which would have been imposed if an outstanding debt to HMRC was not paid within 30 days, while he also claimed that some players and staff could go unpaid.

However, just two days after his interview, the debt to HMRC was paid and all players and staff received their wages in full for October, and the club's registration embargo has now been lifted by the EFL.

Despite the increasing discontent towards him, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Chansiri "has no plans to sell the club" even if Wednesday are relegated to League One this season.

The Owls currently sit bottom of the Championship table, nine points from safety, and they are back in action when they host Millwall at Hillsborough on Saturday.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that there are number of parties interested in buying Wednesday.

"Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has stated he has no plans to sell the club even if they are relegated," Palmer said.

"As it stands, that is the situation.

"I know for a fact there are several interested parties who would like to buy the club, but the owner is not entertaining.

It has become a very difficult situation at Sheffield Wednesday, there can be no argument about the money the owner has put in the football club, and they were within 90 minutes of the Premier League, but the recent decisions that he has made, the sacking of Darren Moore, season ticket prices and his reluctance to engage in the transfer market in terms of the quality of players he has brought in, has angered the fan base.

"I think the situation is at a stand-off at present, and until this is resolved, it compromises the level to where Sheffield Wednesday can go.

"I think January could be key, they are nine points from safety, does he give the manager the funds to get the quality of players they need to get them out of the situation or does he accept relegation?

"This will be a very, very key factor in his future tenure."

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Chansiri's reluctance to sell will be frustrating for Wednesday supporters, particularly if there are parties interested in buying the club.

The relationship between Chansiri and the Owls fan base has significantly deteriorated in recent months, and you have to question why he asked supporters to donate £2 million to save the club, only to pay the HMRC bill and wages two days later.

As Palmer says, the January transfer window is crucial for the club, and Chansiri must provide manager Danny Rohl with funds to strengthen his squad as he looks to keep his side in the division.

Despite losing three of his first four games, performances have significantly improved under Rohl, so Chansiri should concentrate on backing the German and avoiding any further off-the-field distractions.