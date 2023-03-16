Alex McCoist believes it would be the ‘perfect time’ for Vincent Kompany to leave Burnley at the end of the season after it was suggested that he is on Tottenham’s radar.

The 36-year-old was named as the Clarets boss in the summer, and he has enjoyed a fantastic first season as a coach in English football. That’s because his side are top of the Championship, and on course to win the title, whilst they face Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final as they look to book a place at Wembley.

With Burnley doing this playing a stylish brand of football, it’s perhaps no surprise that Kompany is attracting interest from elsewhere, as broadcaster Alan Brazil claimed he is under consideration for the Spurs job.

Antonio Conte’s deal with the Londoners expires in the summer, and it seems as though he could depart, meaning they will be on the lookout for a new head coach.

And, whilst Kompany is sure to be in the Premier League next season with the Clarets, McCoist explained to TalkSPORT, as quoted by HITC, that the appeal of Spurs is going to be hard to turn down, and that it would be the right next step for Kompany.

“You look at that side, and he has completely transformed the way they play. They are a great watch. They are doing really, really well, and they are running away with it.

“It would make sense. But if you are Vincent Kompany, would you?! In terms of timing, it probably is the perfect time for Vincent Kompany to move. I know Burnley fans won’t like it.”

The verdict

McCoist is certainly right in saying that Burnley fans won’t want to hear this because they will hope to keep Kompany at the club for the years to come!

However, the reality is that Spurs would be a huge job for him and if they do make an approach then it’s going to be hard for the boss to turn it down, even in this early stage of his managerial career. Having said that, he may be willing to spend at least one year with Burnley in the top-flight, and it’s clear he has a connection with the club.

For Burnley though, they know Kompany is focused on the job in hand at the moment, and it’s actually a good thing that he is linked with such high-profile roles because it means he is doing a lot right at Turf Moor.

