“I knew a lot of clubs were looking at him” – Former QPR player makes transfer admission on current star

Former Queens Park Rangers shot-stopper Peter Hucker is surprised another team hasn’t come and snapped Seny Dieng up yet, speaking to West London Sport.

The 27-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet when fit and available, with his absence last season causing chaos in the goalkeeping department as David Marshall, Keiren Westwood and Murphy Mahoney all filled in.

Currently fit and available for Mick Beale though, he has enjoyed a reasonably successful campaign this term with the Senegal international recording 19 competitive appearances so far this season and even managing to get himself on the scoresheet away at Sunderland in August.

Trusted by Beale as his number one stopper, he may not be short of interest when the January transfer window comes along, especially with the keeper having less than two years left on his existing deal at Loftus Road.

He was linked with a move to Sheffield United last year as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who has since gone on to appear for England at a senior international level and has been a key starter for the Gunners under Mikel Arteta.

However, a bid for his services seemingly failed to materialise and Hucker is surprised no one has swooped in for him just yet.

He said: “I can’t believe Dieng has not been snapped up as he is a fantastic keeper and they need to keep him for as long they can.

“He ticks all the boxes. They had Joe Lumley down there and he was a good keeper but the crowd got into him after a few mistakes and his confidence just went.

“To be honest I am shocked Dieng is still there as I know a lot of clubs were looking at him.”

The Verdict:

The 27-year-old is certainly talented and is the perfect age for a top-tier side looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department, with Dieng having a decent amount of experience under his belt.

At the same time though, there’s every chance he could spend another decade at the top level and that’s what should make him such an attractive stopper to many top-tier outfits.

Looking at a potential January move from the player’s perspective though, it could be disruptive and that’s the last thing he needs if he wants to stay in top form. This is why he would probably be best served remaining in the English capital for the remainder of the season before assessing his options.

And at Loftus Road, there’s every chance he could be promoted under Beale who has made a very bright start to life in London. This is another reason why the stopper should look to stay put.

Dieng may be keen to take the step up to the top tier sooner rather than later in fairness – but it remains to be seen whether anyone comes in for him during the winter.