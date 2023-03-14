“I just want to apologise…” – Gareth Ainsworth sends QPR message after 6-1 thrashing at Blackpool

Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth apologised to the support after they were hammered 6-1 by Blackpool on Tuesday evening.

The former player picked up his first win as R’s manager when they beat Watford over the weekend, in a result that eased relegation fears. However, they couldn’t build on that, as they were comprehensively beaten against the Seasiders in what was an embarrassing display from Ainsworth’s side.

And, speaking to West London Sport, the boss pulled no punches with his assessment of how they played on the night, although he was adamant there is still enough in the group to ensure they don’t go down.

“I’m confident that we’ve got enough to get the points on the board to keep us in the Championship. But I’ll make no bones about this one; this is Blackpool, who have struggled for wins all season, and they’ve smashed us 6-1. It was the set-pieces. We looked nervous. We looked weak. We’ve got to get over this.

“It hurts me. I’ve got enormous pride and that’s my biggest defeat as a manager. I just want to apologise to all the fans because for QPR that’s an unacceptable performance. I’m hurt. I wish I could get my boots on and get out there, because I know what I’d give. I wouldn’t let anyone get a free header.”

The verdict

This was a damaging night for QPR and all involved tonight should be embarrassed by how it played out because, as the manager says, they simply didn’t compete enough in terms of trying to win the ball from set-plays and individual battles.

You have to appreciate Ainsworth facing the press here as he is in a difficult situation and he knows that ultimately he is the one who is responsible for that display.

But, he’s held his hands up, he’s acknowledged just how bad things were and it’s simply not acceptable. Now, it’s about pushing the players and demanding a response next time out as they look to put this horror show behind them.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.