“I just think this ship has sailed” – Burnley set for Wout Weghorst call amid Man United transfer decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley will face a decision on what to do with Wout Weghorst in the summer.

The Dutch forward is currently on loan at Erik Ten Hag’s Man United and has been featuring regularly for the club of late, however it’s since emerged via Football Insider that the Red Devils are unlikely pursue a permanent move for the 30-year-old in the summer.

So with the player’s contract at Turf Moor not up until 2025, should Burnley give Wout Weghorst another chance next season?

We discuss….

Toby Wilding

In all honesty, it doesn’t particularly feel worth it for Burnley to give Weghorst another chance next season.

The Dutchman struggled to get the goals they needed in the top-flight last season, and since his move to Manchester United in January, has again been unable to show he can do that, even when playing in a higher quality side.

As a result, it would feel like a risk for them to rely on him in the Premier League next season, especially when you consider the fact that the strikers they have brought in this season give them plenty of options, and suggest they are planning for life without Weghorst.

Indeed, his success abroad means the striker would still be an appealing target for European sides, and so with two years remaining on his Burnley contract, this summer could be the best time for them to try and maximise his resale potential, with a move back to the continent.

Marcus Ally

Definitely.

The chances are that Erik ten Hag will want to bring Weghorst in on a permanent basis even if it is as a backup option, with United likely to secure Champions League football for next season, and financially they have the ammunition to satisfy Burnley, even if Kompany was thinking of utilising the Dutchman.

However, if United do not want to sign Weghorst in the summer and Kompany can motivate him, the Clarets should keep him in the squad.

Weghorst offers an upgrade on Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez, while also adding some variety compared to someone like Lyle Foster.

Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson and Johann Gudmundsson would adjust to the top-flight quicker for having someone like Weghorst to play off in the final third.

Sam Rourke

I just think this ship has sailed.

Weghorst has yet to score in the Premier League for Manchester United this season and I just doubt whether the player will fancy returning to Turf Moor given the way his departure from the club unfolded.

Kompany has shown a real knack of signing quality in the transfer window with a real emphasis on youth and I’d trust Burnley and their recruitment team to make some strong addition in the summer transfer window.

The Clarets could generate a fairly decent fee for Weghorst this summer and ultimately then use that money to fund other enhancements in Kompany’s side as they look to embark on a Premier League campaign.

There’s no guarantees that Weghorst would get frequent football with the Clarets in my eyes and for his sake, I think a move away in the summer represents the best solution for all parties.