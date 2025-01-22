This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Lewis O’Brien is said to be a wanted man this winter, with Hull City said to be racing a number of fellow Championship sides for the Nottingham Forest midfielder’s signature.

Alan Nixon reported the Tigers’ interest in the 26-year-old earlier this week, while the same source also revealed that Blackburn Rovers are also looking at a deal for the former Huddersfield Town man.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Burnley are also in the mix, while LAFC - where the player has been starring on loan in the first-half of the campaign - were also linked with a permanent £7 million move, according to a report last November from The Sun.

With a whole host of clubs aiming to get a deal over the line before the transfer deadline of February 3, we spoke to Football League World’s Hull City fan pundit Ryan Frankish about his thoughts on a potential move for the Forest man.

Hull City squad does not need Lewis O’Brien addition

Hull are a side struggling at the bottom of the Championship right now, with owner Acun Ilicali giving new boss Ruben Selles plenty to work with during the January transfer window already.

The Humberside outfit have already brought in former Middlesbrough man Matt Crooks from Real Salt Lake, as well as Blackpool forward Kyle Joseph, while Joe Gelhardt has also joined on loan from Leeds United.

Former Watford man Nordin Amrabat has also made the move to the MKM Stadium following his release from AEK Athens, with the 37-year-old adding a wealth of experience to the squad for the second-half of the campaign.

With a current squad that is said to include 35 players, Frankish believes there is more than enough quality within their current ranks to fit the bill at this moment in time, with O’Brien unlikely to add much more to a side with plenty of options in midfield.

When asked on the potential transfer, the Tigers fan said: “I think O’Brien is not a bad signing, but I just question the necessity of it.

“This is quite contradictory but, in the same breath as saying we don’t really need it, it is the same as the Carl Rushworth scenario [signing Rushworth as competition for Ivor Pandur in goal], where we have two great goalkeepers, but when a player of that quality presents its availability, you feel like you have an obligation to go for it.

Lewis O'Brien 2024 MLS stats (FBRef) Appearances 13 Starts 13 Pass accuracy % 88.4 Assists 1 Goals 0

“With Lewis O’Brien, I’m neither here nor there, to be honest. I would not be bothered if we did not get him, and I would not be bothered if we get him. I think it he would be a good addition, but I am not going to lose if we do not get him, because I think we have strength in depth in midfield now so it is not something I am necessarily worried about.”

Hull City have plenty of options to fill midfield roles

While a move for O’Brien has been touted, Hull are already well stocked in terms of playing personnel in the middle of the park right now, with Selles able to pick from a number of stars to patrol the engine room if needed.

Steven Alzate and Regan Slater [pictured] can both operate in that role - just as the pair did in the recent 3-3 draw against Leeds United - while Xavier Simons has proven his quality in the middle of the park throughout the campaign to date.

With Gustavo Puerta thriving in a more forward position, and the addition of Crooks, who will also play more centrally in front of the midfield, Hull have plenty of options at their disposal right now, and with it one of the most bloated squads in the league.

That abundance of players doesn’t always contribute towards success, with a number of stars wanting game time but only so many being able to take to the field, so throwing another body into the mix could well disrupt the flow of the team as much as add to it, meaning the Tigers have to be careful with any future additions going forward.